Dodger Stadium is the site for two City Section championship games Saturday
Carson has never won a City Section baseball championship. The Colts get another chance Saturday when they face six-time champion Birmingham in the Open Division baseball final in a 1 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium. Sylmar will play Kennedy in the Division I final at 10 a.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Only credit cards can be used to purchase tickets. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students with identification.
Carson won the Marine League championship and upset No. 1 seed Granada Hills 3-2 in the semifinals. The Colts have an intriguing leadoff batter in 5-foot-3 center fielder Noah Gomez, who finds ways to get on base, whether via walk, bunts or hits.
The Colts are full of underclassmen, so this trip to Dodger Stadium might not be their last over the next few years. Junior Aiden Brasher is expected to get the call on the mound after throwing two scoreless innings of relief against Granada Hills.
Birmingham has hard-throwing Cal commit Kaden Taque ready to go. Taque might have been the City’s best pitcher this month. He has dominated in every start or relief appearance. The Patriots also have the hot-hitting JB Dalumpines, who contributed four hits in a semifinal win over Palisades. Birmingham coach Matt Mowry is seeking his fifth City title.
The Division I game matches two teams that shared the Valley Mission League title. Veteran coaches Ray Rivera of Sylmar and Andy Rodriguez of Kennedy are seeking their first titles as head coach.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.