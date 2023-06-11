The Times’ All-Star baseball team
The Times’ All-Star baseball team for 2023:
Pitcher, Justin Lee, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr.: The UCLA commit went 9-1 with a 1.24 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings for the Mission League champions.
Pitcher, Ethan Schiefelbein, Corona, Jr.: The UCLA commit is a hard-throwing left-hander who went 7-1 with an 0.64 ERA for the Big VIII League champions, recording 94 strikeouts in 55 innings.
Pitcher, Collin Clarke, Santa Margarita, Sr.: The Oregon commit and Trinity League pitcher of the year went 10-2 with 85 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA while throwing four shutouts.
Catcher, Ralphy Velazquez, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The Arizona State commit and league MVP batted .402 with 37 hits, including six home runs.
First base, Luke Lavin, Santa Margarita, Sr.: The Stanford commit helped the Eagles win the Trinity League title, batting .340 with 33 hits and four home runs.
Infielder, Gavin Grahovac, Villa Park, Sr.: The Texas A&M commit batted .350 with 36 hits, nine doubles and five home runs.
Infielder, Trent Caraway, JSerra, Sr.: The Oregon State commit set a school record with 49 hits for the Southern Section Division 1 champions.
Infielder, Brandon Winokur, Edison, Sr.: The UCLA commit batted .365 with nine home runs and struck out 21 with three saves in 11 1/3 innings as a closer for the Sunset Wave League champions.
Outfielder, Bryce Rainer, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: The Texas commit batted .436 with nine doubles and had a 0.38 ERA in 21 innings pitching.
Outfielder, Aidan Espinoza, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The UCLA commit batted.363 with 37 hits and five home runs for the Sunset Surf League champions.
Outfielder, Jackson Freeman, Tesoro, Sr.: The Northwestern commit led the Southland with 12 home runs and had 32 RBIs for the South Coast League champions.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.