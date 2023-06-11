Advertisement
The Times’ All-Star baseball team

Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita delivers a pitch during a game this past season.
Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita was the Trinity League pitcher of the year.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
The Times’ All-Star baseball team for 2023:

Pitcher, Justin Lee, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr.: The UCLA commit went 9-1 with a 1.24 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings for the Mission League champions.

Pitcher, Ethan Schiefelbein, Corona, Jr.: The UCLA commit is a hard-throwing left-hander who went 7-1 with an 0.64 ERA for the Big VIII League champions, recording 94 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Pitcher, Collin Clarke, Santa Margarita, Sr.: The Oregon commit and Trinity League pitcher of the year went 10-2 with 85 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA while throwing four shutouts.

Catcher, Ralphy Velazquez, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The Arizona State commit and league MVP batted .402 with 37 hits, including six home runs.

First base, Luke Lavin, Santa Margarita, Sr.: The Stanford commit helped the Eagles win the Trinity League title, batting .340 with 33 hits and four home runs.

Infielder, Gavin Grahovac, Villa Park, Sr.: The Texas A&M commit batted .350 with 36 hits, nine doubles and five home runs.

Infielder, Trent Caraway, JSerra, Sr.: The Oregon State commit set a school record with 49 hits for the Southern Section Division 1 champions.

Infielder, Brandon Winokur, Edison, Sr.: The UCLA commit batted .365 with nine home runs and struck out 21 with three saves in 11 1/3 innings as a closer for the Sunset Wave League champions.

Outfielder, Bryce Rainer, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: The Texas commit batted .436 with nine doubles and had a 0.38 ERA in 21 innings pitching.

Outfielder, Aidan Espinoza, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The UCLA commit batted.363 with 37 hits and five home runs for the Sunset Surf League champions.

Outfielder, Jackson Freeman, Tesoro, Sr.: The Northwestern commit led the Southland with 12 home runs and had 32 RBIs for the South Coast League champions.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

