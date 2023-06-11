Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita was the Trinity League pitcher of the year.

The Times’ All-Star baseball team for 2023:

Pitcher, Justin Lee, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr.: The UCLA commit went 9-1 with a 1.24 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings for the Mission League champions.

Pitcher, Ethan Schiefelbein, Corona, Jr.: The UCLA commit is a hard-throwing left-hander who went 7-1 with an 0.64 ERA for the Big VIII League champions, recording 94 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Pitcher, Collin Clarke, Santa Margarita, Sr.: The Oregon commit and Trinity League pitcher of the year went 10-2 with 85 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA while throwing four shutouts.

Catcher, Ralphy Velazquez, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The Arizona State commit and league MVP batted .402 with 37 hits, including six home runs.

First base, Luke Lavin, Santa Margarita, Sr.: The Stanford commit helped the Eagles win the Trinity League title, batting .340 with 33 hits and four home runs.

Infielder, Gavin Grahovac, Villa Park, Sr.: The Texas A&M commit batted .350 with 36 hits, nine doubles and five home runs.

Infielder, Trent Caraway, JSerra, Sr.: The Oregon State commit set a school record with 49 hits for the Southern Section Division 1 champions.

Infielder, Brandon Winokur, Edison, Sr.: The UCLA commit batted .365 with nine home runs and struck out 21 with three saves in 11 1/3 innings as a closer for the Sunset Wave League champions.

Outfielder, Bryce Rainer, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: The Texas commit batted .436 with nine doubles and had a 0.38 ERA in 21 innings pitching.

Outfielder, Aidan Espinoza, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The UCLA commit batted.363 with 37 hits and five home runs for the Sunset Surf League champions.

Outfielder, Jackson Freeman, Tesoro, Sr.: The Northwestern commit led the Southland with 12 home runs and had 32 RBIs for the South Coast League champions.