Summer football preview: Running backs to watch

Teams that want to be successful passing the football know that having a good running back helps immensely. The run sets up the pass.

That’s why among the running backs to watch this fall, you have to pay attention to top teams such as Santa Ana Mater Dei, Bellflower St. John Bosco and Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

Mater Dei has the best duo in junior Jordon Davison and senior Nathaniel Frazier. They’re physical and fast.

Cameron Jones. St. John Bosco has come alive down 7-0. pic.twitter.com/5EbiA5AQIf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 8, 2022

St. John Bosco has Cameron Jones, who scored 18 touchdowns for the No. 1 Braves last season.

Sierra Canyon returns the Mission League player of the year in junior Dane Dunn, who led the Trailblazers to a Southern Section Division 2 championship.

There are many others who also can be impact players.

Yes it’s raining. Give the ball to Cincere Rhaney. 1 minute left in third. Serra 16, Warren 13. pic.twitter.com/n7W68D2CfN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 10, 2022

The bruising Cincere Rhaney returns for his senior season at Gardena Serra. Speedster Jordan Washington of Long Beach Jordan should have his best season yet. Asa Chatman of Murrieta Valley is a key performer helping standout quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Cornell Hatcher of Corona Centennial averaged more than 10 yards per carry. Josh Joyner of Oxnard Pacifica is a top runner and receiver.

Los Alamitos has two outstanding running backs in transfer Kobe Boykin and returnee Anthony League. Dylan Riley of Moreno Valley Rancho Verde rushed for nearly 1,700 yards. Junior Karson Cox of Oak Hills has lots of quickness. Sophomore Deshonne Redeaux of Westlake Village Oaks Christian made waves with his speed during track season, running a 10.42-second 100 meters. Jaiden Moss had 18 touchdowns for Etiwanda.

In the City Section, gone is Dijon Stanley at Granada Hills, but his cousin Darrell Stanley looks ready to use his speed to be a big-time player in the double-wing attack. Ditto for North Hollywood’s Jaylin Burt, who rushed for 1,700 yards as a sophomore. Back for Garfield is Damian Cornejo, who scored 27 touchdowns.

Sophomore Jaylin Burt is going to set rushing records at North Hollywood before he graduates. Has 147 yards in first half. 27-7 NH. pic.twitter.com/pdeHCTFPjd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 24, 2022

Carson’s Jerry Misaalefua is another bruising running back from the physical Marine League. Isaiah Rameau of Chatsworth rushed for 2,434 yards as a junior. Donovan Powell of Reseda Cleveland had five 100-yard games last season.