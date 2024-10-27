This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the final week of the regular season.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. St. John Bosco, 59-14; vs. Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1
2. MISSION VIEJO (9-0); def. Edison, 49-24; vs. Los Alamitos, Friday; 3
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); lost to Mater Dei, 59-14; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-2); def. Servite, 38-0; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 4
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); def. Norco, 60-21; at Chaparral, Friday; 6
6. SERVITE (6-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 38-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 5
7. JSERRA (6-3); def. Santa Margarita, 35-33; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 7
8. SIERRA CANYON (6-3); def. Loyola, 45-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 8
9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-6); lost to JSerra, 35-33; vs. Servite at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 9
10. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Camarillo, 50-0; vs. Simi Valley, Friday; 10
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 57-55; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 11
12. GARDENA SERRA (7-2); def. Bishop Amat, 52-21; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 12
13. INGLEWOOD (8-0); def. Palos Verdes, 37-3; at Culver City, Friday; 13
14. CHAPARRAL (7-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 49-0; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 14
15. OAK HILLS (9-0); def. Sultana, 58-0; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; 15
16. NEWBURY PARK (9-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 38-0; at Rio Mesa, Friday; 16
17. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-1); def. Villa Park, 42-10; at Tesoro, Friday; 17
18. DOWNEY (8-1); def. Warren, 27-7; vs. Mayfair, Friday; 21
19. LEUZINGER (7-2); def. Mira Costa, 21-13; vs. Lawndale, Friday; 22
20. EDISON (6-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 49-24; at San Clemente, Friday; 18
21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-2); def. Compton, 51-0; Southern Section playoffs; 24
22. DAMIEN (7-2); def. Ayala, 38-7; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 25
23. LOS ALAMITOS (5-4); def. San Clemente, 28-27; at Mission Viejo, Friday; NR
24. YORBA LINDA (8-1); def. Newport Harbor, 42-17; at Corona del Mar, Friday; NR
25. SIMI VALLEY (8-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 28-0; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 19
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.