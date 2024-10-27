Advertisement
This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Receiver Vance Spafford of Mission Viejo High tries to haul in a long pass.
Receiver Vance Spafford and Mission Viejo have moved to No. 2 in The Times’ top-25 rankings.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the final week of the regular season.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. St. John Bosco, 59-14; vs. Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

2. MISSION VIEJO (9-0); def. Edison, 49-24; vs. Los Alamitos, Friday; 3

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); lost to Mater Dei, 59-14; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-2); def. Servite, 38-0; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 4

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); def. Norco, 60-21; at Chaparral, Friday; 6

6. SERVITE (6-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 38-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 5

7. JSERRA (6-3); def. Santa Margarita, 35-33; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 7

8. SIERRA CANYON (6-3); def. Loyola, 45-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 8

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-6); lost to JSerra, 35-33; vs. Servite at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 9

10. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Camarillo, 50-0; vs. Simi Valley, Friday; 10

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 57-55; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 11

12. GARDENA SERRA (7-2); def. Bishop Amat, 52-21; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 12

13. INGLEWOOD (8-0); def. Palos Verdes, 37-3; at Culver City, Friday; 13

14. CHAPARRAL (7-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 49-0; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 14

15. OAK HILLS (9-0); def. Sultana, 58-0; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; 15

16. NEWBURY PARK (9-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 38-0; at Rio Mesa, Friday; 16

17. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-1); def. Villa Park, 42-10; at Tesoro, Friday; 17

18. DOWNEY (8-1); def. Warren, 27-7; vs. Mayfair, Friday; 21

19. LEUZINGER (7-2); def. Mira Costa, 21-13; vs. Lawndale, Friday; 22

20. EDISON (6-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 49-24; at San Clemente, Friday; 18

21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-2); def. Compton, 51-0; Southern Section playoffs; 24

22. DAMIEN (7-2); def. Ayala, 38-7; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 25

23. LOS ALAMITOS (5-4); def. San Clemente, 28-27; at Mission Viejo, Friday; NR

24. YORBA LINDA (8-1); def. Newport Harbor, 42-17; at Corona del Mar, Friday; NR

25. SIMI VALLEY (8-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 28-0; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 19

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

