This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

More to Read

25. SIMI VALLEY (8-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 28-0; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 19

20. EDISON (6-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 49-24; at San Clemente, Friday; 18

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-6); lost to JSerra, 35-33; vs. Servite at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 9

6. SERVITE (6-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 38-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 5

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-2); def. Servite, 38-0; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 4

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); lost to Mater Dei, 59-14; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2

1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. St. John Bosco, 59-14; vs. Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the final week of the regular season.

Receiver Vance Spafford and Mission Viejo have moved to No. 2 in The Times’ top-25 rankings.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.