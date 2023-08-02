Opening week high school football schedule for Southern Section teams
Opening weekend schedule for high school football season for Southern Section teams:
Thursday, Aug. 17
NONLEAGUE
Arrowhead Christian at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Bishop Alemany vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m
Big Bear at Banning, 7:30 p.m.
Costa Mes vs. Keannedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Elsinore at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Valley at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Katella vs. Placentia Valencia, at Glover Stadium 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach at Chino, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Riverside King, 7:30 p.m.
South Hills at Nogales, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at Arlington, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Agoura at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at Carson, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Margarita vs. Salt Lake City West at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
NONLEAGUE
Alhambra vs. South El Monte at Moor Field, 7 p.m.
Aliso Niguel at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Alta Loma at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim vs. Santiago at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Arroyo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Azusa vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Barstow at Hesperia, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Glenn, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Bonita at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Buena at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Burbank at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Calabasas at Santa Monica, 7 p.m.
California vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
California Military Institute at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon vs. Crean Lutheran at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Carter at La Sierra, 7 p.m.
Castaic at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Cerritos vs. Buena Park at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Chaminade at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.
Colony at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Corona del Mar at Downey, 7 p.m.
Crespi vs. Grace Brethren at Moorpark, 6 p.m.
Damien at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills at University, 7 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Claremont, 7 p.m.
Dominguez at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Serrano, 7 p.m.
El Rancho at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.
Esperanza at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh at Trinity Classical Academy, 7 p.m.
Fontana at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Foothill vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7:30 p.m.
Fullerton at San Dimas, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Duarte, 7 p.m.
Glendora at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Godinez vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Hart at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Paraclete, 7:30 p.m.
Hoover vs. Pasadena Poly at Pasadena CC, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.
Indio at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Irvine at Portola, 7 p.m.
JSerra at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.
Knight at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
La Mirada vs. Cypress at Excelsior Adult School, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
La Serna vs. Pasadena at California, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos at Western, 7 p.m.
Los Altos at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Los Osos vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran vs. Gardena Serra at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Lakeside, 6 p.m.
Marina vs. Sunny Hills at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Mary Star of the Sea at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Mater Dei at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Mayfair at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Miller at Colton, 7 p.m.
Montclair at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.
Montebello at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.
Morningside at Perris, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Keppel, 7 p.m.
Muir vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
Newport Harbor at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Norco at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Norte Vista at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
North Torrance at Long Beach Jordan, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame vs. Moreno Valley at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Ontario Christian at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
Orange vs. Pacifica at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Pacific at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes Peninsula at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Rialto, 7 p.m.
Riverside Poly vs. Hillcrest at Riverside King, 7 p.m.
Pomona at El Monte, 7 p.m.
Ramona at Riverside North, 7 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Hemet, 7 p.m.
Rio Mesa vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.
Rosemead at La Canada, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Eastside, 7 p.m.
San Gorgonio at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at Paramount, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Schurr at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.
Silverado vs. Servite at Cerritos College, 7:30 p.m.
Sonora vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.
South Torrance at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Temecula Valley at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
Temescal Canyon at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
Tesoro at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
Troy vs. Fountain Valley at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Tustin at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Upland at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Winchester Liberty, 7 p.m.
Village Christian vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Glendale CC, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.
Walnut at Garey, 7 p.m.
West Ranch at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.
Whittier Christian at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Workman vs. Artesia at La Puente, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Birmingham at Royal, 7 p.m.
Bishop Montgomery at Boron, 7 p.m.
Clovis Buchanan at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 6 p.m.
Ridecrest Burroughs at Tehachapi, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell Hall at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Carlsbad at Inglewood, 7 p.m.
Compton at Dymally, 7 p.m.
Desert Christian at Calipatria, 7 p.m.
Eastlake at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Huntington Beach Edison at Lahainaluna (Hawaii), 7 p.m.
Oceanside El Camino at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at California City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Garfield at L.A. Cathedral, 7 p.m.
L.A. Jefferson vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield Liberty at Highland, 7 p.m.
Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Bellflower St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
Maranatha Christian at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Millikan at Honolulu Punahou, 3 p.m.
Mira Mesa at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.
Oceanside at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at Layton (Utah) Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Segerstrom at San Pasqual, 7 p.m.
Sotomayor at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria St. Joseph at Palos Verdes, 3:30 p.m.
St. Monica vs. L.A. Hamilton at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Steele Canyon at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna at Warren, 7 p.m.
Torrance vs. Narbonne at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint vs. Kauai at Vidinha Stadium (Lihue, Hawaii), 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at Woodland Hills Taft, 7 p.m.
6/8/9-MAN
INTERSECTIONAL
Leadership Military Academy at Chula Vista Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Noli Indian at East Valley 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
NONLEAGUE
Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa Academy vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, noon
INTERSECTIONAL
Rio Hondo Prep at San Diego Parker, 7 p.m.
