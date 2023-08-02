Advertisement
High School Sports

Opening week high school football schedule for Southern Section teams

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown
Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown in last season’s game against Corona Centennial. The two schools clash to open the season on Aug. 18 at Centennial.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Opening weekend schedule for high school football season for Southern Section teams:

Thursday, Aug. 17
NONLEAGUE
Arrowhead Christian at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Bishop Alemany vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m
Big Bear at Banning, 7:30 p.m.
Costa Mes vs. Keannedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Elsinore at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Valley at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Katella vs. Placentia Valencia, at Glover Stadium 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach at Chino, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Riverside King, 7:30 p.m.
South Hills at Nogales, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at Arlington, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL
Agoura at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at Carson, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Margarita vs. Salt Lake City West at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18
NONLEAGUE
Alhambra vs. South El Monte at Moor Field, 7 p.m.
Aliso Niguel at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Alta Loma at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim vs. Santiago at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Arroyo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Azusa vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Barstow at Hesperia, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Glenn, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Bonita at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Buena at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Burbank at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Calabasas at Santa Monica, 7 p.m.
California vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
California Military Institute at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon vs. Crean Lutheran at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Carter at La Sierra, 7 p.m.
Castaic at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Cerritos vs. Buena Park at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Chaminade at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.
Colony at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Corona del Mar at Downey, 7 p.m.
Crespi vs. Grace Brethren at Moorpark, 6 p.m.
Damien at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills at University, 7 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Claremont, 7 p.m.
Dominguez at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Serrano, 7 p.m.
El Rancho at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.
Esperanza at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh at Trinity Classical Academy, 7 p.m.
Fontana at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Foothill vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7:30 p.m.
Fullerton at San Dimas, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Duarte, 7 p.m.
Glendora at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Godinez vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Hart at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Paraclete, 7:30 p.m.
Hoover vs. Pasadena Poly at Pasadena CC, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.
Indio at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Irvine at Portola, 7 p.m.
JSerra at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.
Knight at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
La Mirada vs. Cypress at Excelsior Adult School, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
La Serna vs. Pasadena at California, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos at Western, 7 p.m.
Los Altos at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Los Osos vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran vs. Gardena Serra at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Lakeside, 6 p.m.
Marina vs. Sunny Hills at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Mary Star of the Sea at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Mater Dei at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Mayfair at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Miller at Colton, 7 p.m.
Montclair at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.
Montebello at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.
Morningside at Perris, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Keppel, 7 p.m.
Muir vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
Newport Harbor at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Norco at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Norte Vista at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
North Torrance at Long Beach Jordan, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame vs. Moreno Valley at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Ontario Christian at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
Orange vs. Pacifica at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Pacific at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes Peninsula at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Rialto, 7 p.m.
Riverside Poly vs. Hillcrest at Riverside King, 7 p.m.
Pomona at El Monte, 7 p.m.
Ramona at Riverside North, 7 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Hemet, 7 p.m.
Rio Mesa vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.
Rosemead at La Canada, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Eastside, 7 p.m.
San Gorgonio at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at Paramount, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Schurr at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.
Silverado vs. Servite at Cerritos College, 7:30 p.m.
Sonora vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.
South Torrance at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Temecula Valley at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
Temescal Canyon at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
Tesoro at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
Troy vs. Fountain Valley at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Tustin at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Upland at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Winchester Liberty, 7 p.m.
Village Christian vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Glendale CC, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.
Walnut at Garey, 7 p.m.
West Ranch at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.
Whittier Christian at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Workman vs. Artesia at La Puente, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL
Birmingham at Royal, 7 p.m.
Bishop Montgomery at Boron, 7 p.m.
Clovis Buchanan at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 6 p.m.
Ridecrest Burroughs at Tehachapi, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell Hall at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Carlsbad at Inglewood, 7 p.m.
Compton at Dymally, 7 p.m.
Desert Christian at Calipatria, 7 p.m.
Eastlake at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Huntington Beach Edison at Lahainaluna (Hawaii), 7 p.m.
Oceanside El Camino at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at California City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Garfield at L.A. Cathedral, 7 p.m.
L.A. Jefferson vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield Liberty at Highland, 7 p.m.
Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Bellflower St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
Maranatha Christian at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Millikan at Honolulu Punahou, 3 p.m.
Mira Mesa at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.
Oceanside at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at Layton (Utah) Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Segerstrom at San Pasqual, 7 p.m.
Sotomayor at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria St. Joseph at Palos Verdes, 3:30 p.m.
St. Monica vs. L.A. Hamilton at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Steele Canyon at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna at Warren, 7 p.m.
Torrance vs. Narbonne at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint vs. Kauai at Vidinha Stadium (Lihue, Hawaii), 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at Woodland Hills Taft, 7 p.m.

6/8/9-MAN
INTERSECTIONAL
Leadership Military Academy at Chula Vista Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Noli Indian at East Valley 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19
NONLEAGUE
Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa Academy vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, noon

INTERSECTIONAL
Rio Hondo Prep at San Diego Parker, 7 p.m.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

