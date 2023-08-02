Opening week high school football schedule for Southern Section teams

Opening weekend schedule for high school football season for Southern Section teams:

Thursday, Aug. 17

NONLEAGUE

Arrowhead Christian at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Alemany vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m

Big Bear at Banning, 7:30 p.m.

Costa Mes vs. Keannedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Elsinore at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Valley at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Katella vs. Placentia Valencia, at Glover Stadium 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach at Chino, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Riverside King, 7:30 p.m.

South Hills at Nogales, 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

Western Christian at Arlington, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Agoura at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne at Carson, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Margarita vs. Salt Lake City West at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

NONLEAGUE

Alhambra vs. South El Monte at Moor Field, 7 p.m.

Aliso Niguel at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Alta Loma at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Santiago at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aquinas at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Arroyo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Azusa vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Barstow at Hesperia, 7 p.m.

Bassett at Glenn, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Bonita at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Buena at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Burbank at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Calabasas at Santa Monica, 7 p.m.

California vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

California Military Institute at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Camarillo at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon vs. Crean Lutheran at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Carter at La Sierra, 7 p.m.

Castaic at Adelanto, 7 p.m.

Cerritos vs. Buena Park at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Chaminade at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.

Colony at Ayala, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar at Downey, 7 p.m.

Crespi vs. Grace Brethren at Moorpark, 6 p.m.

Damien at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Dana Hills at University, 7 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Diamond Ranch at Claremont, 7 p.m.

Dominguez at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Serrano, 7 p.m.

El Rancho at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.

Esperanza at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh at Trinity Classical Academy, 7 p.m.

Fontana at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7:30 p.m.

Fullerton at San Dimas, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Duarte, 7 p.m.

Glendora at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Godinez vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Hart at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Paraclete, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover vs. Pasadena Poly at Pasadena CC, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Moorpark, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.

Indio at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Irvine at Portola, 7 p.m.

JSerra at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Knight at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

La Mirada vs. Cypress at Excelsior Adult School, 7 p.m.

La Quinta at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

La Serna vs. Pasadena at California, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos at Western, 7 p.m.

Los Altos at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Los Osos vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran vs. Gardena Serra at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Maranatha at Lakeside, 6 p.m.

Marina vs. Sunny Hills at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Mary Star of the Sea at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Mayfair at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Miller at Colton, 7 p.m.

Montclair at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.

Montebello at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.

Morningside at Perris, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Keppel, 7 p.m.

Muir vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Norco at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.

Norte Vista at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

North Torrance at Long Beach Jordan, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame vs. Moreno Valley at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.

Orange vs. Pacifica at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Pacific at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes Peninsula at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Rialto, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly vs. Hillcrest at Riverside King, 7 p.m.

Pomona at El Monte, 7 p.m.

Ramona at Riverside North, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Hemet, 7 p.m.

Rio Mesa vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.

Rosemead at La Canada, 7 p.m.

Rowland at Eastside, 7 p.m.

San Gorgonio at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at Paramount, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Schurr at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Silverado vs. Servite at Cerritos College, 7:30 p.m.

Sonora vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.

South Torrance at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

Temecula Valley at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.

Temescal Canyon at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.

Tesoro at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Fountain Valley at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Tustin at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Upland at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Winchester Liberty, 7 p.m.

Village Christian vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Glendale CC, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.

Walnut at Garey, 7 p.m.

West Ranch at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Workman vs. Artesia at La Puente, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Birmingham at Royal, 7 p.m.

Bishop Montgomery at Boron, 7 p.m.

Clovis Buchanan at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 6 p.m.

Ridecrest Burroughs at Tehachapi, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Cabrillo at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell Hall at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Carlsbad at Inglewood, 7 p.m.

Compton at Dymally, 7 p.m.

Desert Christian at Calipatria, 7 p.m.

Eastlake at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach Edison at Lahainaluna (Hawaii), 7 p.m.

Oceanside El Camino at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at California City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Garfield at L.A. Cathedral, 7 p.m.

L.A. Jefferson vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Liberty at Highland, 7 p.m.

Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Bellflower St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

Maranatha Christian at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Millikan at Honolulu Punahou, 3 p.m.

Mira Mesa at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Oceanside at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at Layton (Utah) Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

Segerstrom at San Pasqual, 7 p.m.

Sotomayor at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria St. Joseph at Palos Verdes, 3:30 p.m.

St. Monica vs. L.A. Hamilton at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Steele Canyon at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna at Warren, 7 p.m.

Torrance vs. Narbonne at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint vs. Kauai at Vidinha Stadium (Lihue, Hawaii), 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at Woodland Hills Taft, 7 p.m.

6/8/9-MAN

INTERSECTIONAL

Leadership Military Academy at Chula Vista Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Noli Indian at East Valley 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

NONLEAGUE

Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa Academy vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, noon

INTERSECTIONAL

Rio Hondo Prep at San Diego Parker, 7 p.m.