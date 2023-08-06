Advertisement
High School Sports

Quarterbacks to watch this fall in the Southland

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown throws the ball during a game.
Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown begins the season with a 29-1 record as a starter for the Monarchs.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
The high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at the quarterbacks to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht, Wt, Yr, Comment

Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon, 6-3, 180, Jr: Has supporting cast to be very productive.

Elijah Brown, Mater Dei, 6-2, 200, Sr: Stanford commit is 29-1 as starting quarterback.

Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, 6-2, 220, Jr: Alabama, Stanford, Michigan and Miami want him.

Alonzo Contreras, Calabasas, 5-11, 180, Sr: San Jose State commit has made major offseason progress.

Darius Curry, Long Beach Poly, 5-11, 170, Sr: Colorado State commit has top collection of receivers behind him.

Dermaricus Davis, Etiwanda, 6-4, 185, Sr: Washington commit passed for 3,390 yards, 21 TDs last season.

Madden Iamaleava, Warren, 6-3, 185, Jr: All signs point toward him having big junior season.

Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 190, Jr: His passing skills are elite.

Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, 6-4, 175, So.: Bigger, stronger and even smarter.

Michael Tollefson, JSerra, 6-1, 195, Jr: Arizona State commit gets to run new offense.

Rising prospects

JJ Bittner, Rio Mesa, 6-3, 185, Jr: Passed for 2,100 yards as a sophomore.

Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, 6-4, 220, Jr: Great size and improving skills.

Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 5-11, 175, Jr: Has added speed to his arsenal.

Seth Shigg, Chaminade, 5-11, 175, Sr: 400-meter runner with strong arm.

Bryan Wilson, Eastvale Roosevelt, 5-11, 205, Sr: Ayala transfer is productive and wins games.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

