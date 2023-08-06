Quarterbacks to watch this fall in the Southland

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown begins the season with a 29-1 record as a starter for the Monarchs.

The high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at the quarterbacks to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht, Wt, Yr, Comment

Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon, 6-3, 180, Jr: Has supporting cast to be very productive.

Elijah Brown, Mater Dei, 6-2, 200, Sr: Stanford commit is 29-1 as starting quarterback.

Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, 6-2, 220, Jr: Alabama, Stanford, Michigan and Miami want him.

Alonzo Contreras, Calabasas, 5-11, 180, Sr: San Jose State commit has made major offseason progress.

Darius Curry, Long Beach Poly, 5-11, 170, Sr: Colorado State commit has top collection of receivers behind him.

Dermaricus Davis, Etiwanda, 6-4, 185, Sr: Washington commit passed for 3,390 yards, 21 TDs last season.

Madden Iamaleava, Warren, 6-3, 185, Jr: All signs point toward him having big junior season.

Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 190, Jr: His passing skills are elite.

Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, 6-4, 175, So.: Bigger, stronger and even smarter.

Michael Tollefson, JSerra, 6-1, 195, Jr: Arizona State commit gets to run new offense.

Rising prospects

JJ Bittner, Rio Mesa, 6-3, 185, Jr: Passed for 2,100 yards as a sophomore.

Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, 6-4, 220, Jr: Great size and improving skills.

Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 5-11, 175, Jr: Has added speed to his arsenal.

Seth Shigg, Chaminade, 5-11, 175, Sr: 400-meter runner with strong arm.

Bryan Wilson, Eastvale Roosevelt, 5-11, 205, Sr: Ayala transfer is productive and wins games.