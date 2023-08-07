Derek Fisher hired as basketball coach at Crespi High

Sparks head coach Derek Fisher, left, talks with guards Erica Wheeler, center, and Te’a Cooper during a game in 2021.

Crespi High’s basketball program is getting a high-profile new coach. Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher was hired as head coach on Monday.

Fisher, 48, played in the NBA for 18 seasons and won five NBA championships with the Lakers.

He coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016 and the WNBA Sparks from 2019-2022.

He adds to the star power in the Mission League, which had Bronny and Bryce James at Sierra Canyon last season along with Mercy Miller at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, the son of rapper Master P and brother of Romeo Miller. Also at Harvard-Westlake is the son of former Laker Robert Horry.

Fisher coached eighth-graders at Heritage Christian this past year.

Fisher is the first former Laker to go into high school coaching. Michael Cooper has been a successful high school basketball coach and former WNBA coach.

“We found a guy who upholds our values, teaching hard work, discipline and accountability,” athletic director Brian Bilek said.

