El Segundo is one win away from trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport

Louis Lappe of El Segundo throwing in the sixth inning Monday for El Segundo.

Excitement is building for the memorable season experienced by the 11- and 12-year-olds from El Segundo Little League.

El Segundo has moved to within one win of advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., after a 6-0 victory over Hawaii on Monday in San Bernardino.

El Segundo is 2-0 in the West Regional and earned a berth in Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game in San Bernardino. Hawaii will face Northern California in an elimination game Wednesday with the winner advancing to face El Segundo.

That's Louis Lappe from El Segundo, the next big youth baseball standout. https://t.co/PzGyMQIiMM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 7, 2023

Brody Brooks got a key strikeout for El Segundo in the fifth winning with the bases loaded to escape the jam.

Advertisement

El Segundo is well known for its baseball talent through the years, from George Brett to Scott McGregor to current major leaguer Lars Nootbaar.

El Segundo had 10 hits and no errors Monday. One of the top players all season for El Segundo is infielder-closer Louis Lappe, who closed the game.