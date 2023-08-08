Tight ends to watch this fall in the Southland
The high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at tight ends to watch this fall.
Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment
Decker DeGraaf, Glendora, 6-4, 230, Sr.: Washington commit blocks and makes catches.
Zach Giuliano, Corona del Mar, 6-5, 225, Jr.: Caught five TD passes as a sophomore.
AJ Ia, Orange Lutheran, 6-5, 225, Jr.: Lancers are ready to use him in many ways.
Davon Mitchell, Los Alamitos, 6-4, 245, Sr.: Oklahoma commit is transfer from Allen High in Texas.
Ryner Swanson, Laguna Beach, 6-4, 240, Sr.: Brigham Young commit is surfer dude with great skills.
Rising prospect
Jacob Alvarez, Chaparral, 6-5, 250, Jr.: Has size to cause problems.
