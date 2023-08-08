Advertisement
Tight ends to watch this fall in the Southland

Corona del Mar's Zach Giuliano makes a touchdown catch against Yorba Linda.
Corona del Mar’s Zach Giuliano, scoring a touchdown against Yorba Linda in a playoff game last season, is a tight end to watch this season.
(James Carbone)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
The high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at tight ends to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Decker DeGraaf, Glendora, 6-4, 230, Sr.: Washington commit blocks and makes catches.

Zach Giuliano, Corona del Mar, 6-5, 225, Jr.: Caught five TD passes as a sophomore.

AJ Ia, Orange Lutheran, 6-5, 225, Jr.: Lancers are ready to use him in many ways.

Davon Mitchell, Los Alamitos, 6-4, 245, Sr.: Oklahoma commit is transfer from Allen High in Texas.

Ryner Swanson, Laguna Beach, 6-4, 240, Sr.: Brigham Young commit is surfer dude with great skills.

Rising prospect

Jacob Alvarez, Chaparral, 6-5, 250, Jr.: Has size to cause problems.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

