High School Sports

Offensive linemen to watch this fall in the Southland

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at offensive linemen to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

David Abajian, Chaminade, 6-5, 280, Sr.: Oregon State commit has improving strength.

Brandon Baker, Mater Dei, 6-5, 295, Sr.: When Georgia and Ohio State recruit you, you’re good.

Eugene Brooks, Sierra Canyon, 6-5, 325, Sr.: Oklahoma commit was best in Mission League.

DeAndre Carter, Mater Dei, 6-4, 340, Sr.: Let’s see who gets by him this season.

Manoah Faupusa, Los Alamitos, 6-2, 310, So.: Was magnificent as a freshman starter.

Paki Finau, Oak Hills, 6-4, 260, Sr.: Has agility, strength, toughness.

Brent Helton, Corona Centennial, 6-5, 300, Sr.: Iowa State commit is physical, versatile blocker.

Wade Helton, Corona Centennial, 6-5, 285, Sr.: Iowa State commit part of the twin towers of blockers.

Mark Schroller, Mission Viejo, 6-6, 290, Sr.: UCLA commit keeps getting better.

Justin Tauanuu, Huntington Beach, 6-6, 285, Sr.: Committed to Stanford.

Rising prospects

King Large, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 295, Sr.: Needs to come through.

Phillip Ocon, St. Francis, 6-4, 320, Sr.: Colorado State commit is four-year standout.

Shaun Torgeson, St. Bonaventure, 6-5, 285, Sr.: Big summer prepared him for big season.

Jezniah Thurston, Citrus Valley, 6-4, 275, Sr.: Worked hard in offseason to improve strength.

Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran, 6-5, 310, So.: Ready for breakout season in Trinity League.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

