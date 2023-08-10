Offensive linemen to watch this fall in the Southland

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at offensive linemen to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

David Abajian, Chaminade, 6-5, 280, Sr.: Oregon State commit has improving strength.

Brandon Baker, Mater Dei, 6-5, 295, Sr.: When Georgia and Ohio State recruit you, you’re good.

Eugene Brooks, Sierra Canyon, 6-5, 325, Sr.: Oklahoma commit was best in Mission League.

DeAndre Carter, Mater Dei, 6-4, 340, Sr.: Let’s see who gets by him this season.

Manoah Faupusa, Los Alamitos, 6-2, 310, So.: Was magnificent as a freshman starter.

Paki Finau, Oak Hills, 6-4, 260, Sr.: Has agility, strength, toughness.

Brent Helton, Corona Centennial, 6-5, 300, Sr.: Iowa State commit is physical, versatile blocker.

Wade Helton, Corona Centennial, 6-5, 285, Sr.: Iowa State commit part of the twin towers of blockers.

Mark Schroller, Mission Viejo, 6-6, 290, Sr.: UCLA commit keeps getting better.

Justin Tauanuu, Huntington Beach, 6-6, 285, Sr.: Committed to Stanford.

Rising prospects

King Large, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 295, Sr.: Needs to come through.

Phillip Ocon, St. Francis, 6-4, 320, Sr.: Colorado State commit is four-year standout.

Shaun Torgeson, St. Bonaventure, 6-5, 285, Sr.: Big summer prepared him for big season.

Jezniah Thurston, Citrus Valley, 6-4, 275, Sr.: Worked hard in offseason to improve strength.

Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran, 6-5, 310, So.: Ready for breakout season in Trinity League.