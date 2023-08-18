25. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); def. Golden Valley, 59-49; vs. Bakersfield Centennial at Moorpark HS, Aug. 25

22. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. Salt Lake City West, 28-27; vs. Corona Centennial at Saddleback College, Aug. 25

20. BISHOP AMAT (0-0); at Valencia (Saturday); vs. St. Paul, Aug. 25

19. CHAPARRAL (0-1); lost to San Clemente, 20-10; vs. San Jacinto, Aug. 25

18. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 34-23; vs. Cypress at Newport Harbor, Aug. 25

16. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 29-27; at Great Oak, Aug. 25

13. JSERRA (0-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 9-7; vs. Aquinas, Aug. 25

11. EDISON (0-1); lost to La Mesa Helix, 38-34; at Leuzinger, Aug. 25

9. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Western, 63-24; vs. La Serna at Veterans Stadium, Aug. 25

8. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 47-19; at Warren, Aug. 25

6. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-13; vs. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside at Orange CC, Sept. 1

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Aug. 25

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared this week (games Friday unless noted):

