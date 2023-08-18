How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared this week (games Friday unless noted):
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Results; Next game
1. MATER DEI (1-0); def Corona Centennial, 28-14; at South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Aug. 26
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 42-22; at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, Aug. 26
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Aug. 25
4. SIERRA CANYON (1-0) def. JSerra, 9-7; at Oaks Christian, Aug. 25
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra, 47-19; at Concord De La Salle, Aug. 25
6. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-13; vs. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside at Orange CC, Sept. 1
7. WARREN (1-0); def. Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna, 29-13; vs. Gardena Serra, Aug. 25
8. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 47-19; at Warren, Aug. 25
9. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Western, 63-24; vs. La Serna at Veterans Stadium, Aug. 25
10. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); def. Kealakekua (Hawaii) Konawaena, 60-28 (Aug. 11); Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Veterans Stadium, Aug. 25
11. EDISON (0-1); lost to La Mesa Helix, 38-34; at Leuzinger, Aug. 25
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 29-27; vs. Norco, Aug. 25
13. JSERRA (0-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 9-7; vs. Aquinas, Aug. 25
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0); def. Chaminade, 55-28; vs. Sierra Canyon, Aug. 25
15. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0); def. Chaparral, 20-10; at San Diego Torrey Pines, Aug. 25
16. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 29-27; at Great Oak, Aug. 25
17. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0); def. Bishop Alemany, 40-16 (Thur.); at Oxnard Pacifica, Aug. 25
18. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 34-23; vs. Cypress at Newport Harbor, Aug. 25
19. CHAPARRAL (0-1); lost to San Clemente, 20-10; vs. San Jacinto, Aug. 25
20. BISHOP AMAT (0-0); at Valencia (Saturday); vs. St. Paul, Aug. 25
21. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-0); def. Simi Valley, 28-11; vs. St. Bonaventure, Aug. 25
22. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. Salt Lake City West, 28-27; vs. Corona Centennial at Saddleback College, Aug. 25
23. OAK HILLS (1-0); def. Aquinas, 42-15; vs. Palmdale, Aug. 25
24. UPLAND (1-0); def. La Habra, 14-0; vs. Norco, Aug. 25
25. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); def. Golden Valley, 59-49; vs. Bakersfield Centennial at Moorpark HS, Aug. 25
