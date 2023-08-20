This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game, last week’s ranking
1. MATER DEI (1-0); def Corona Centennial, 28-14; at South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 42-22; at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, Saturday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 3
4. SIERRA CANYON (1-0) def. JSerra, 9-7; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra, 47-19; at Concord De La Salle, Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-13; at Citrus Valley, Friday; 6
7. WARREN (1-0); def. Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna, 29-13; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 7
8. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Western, 63-24; vs. La Serna at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 9
9. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); idle; vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Beaverton, Ore., Friday; 10
10. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 29-27; vs. Norco, Friday; 12
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0); def. Chaminade, 55-28; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 14
12. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0); def. Chaparral, 20-10; at San Diego Torrey Pines, Friday; 15
13. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 47-19; at Warren, Friday; 8
14. EDISON (0-1); lost to La Mesa Helix, 38-34; at Leuzinger, Friday; 11
15. JSERRA (0-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 9-7; vs. Aquinas, Friday; 13
16. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0); def. Bishop Alemany, 40-16; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 17
17. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 34-23; vs. Cypress at Newport Harbor, Friday; 18
18. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 29-27; at Great Oak, Friday; 16
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-0); def. Simi Valley, 28-11; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 21
20. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. Salt Lake City West, 28-27; vs. Corona Centennial at Saddleback College, Friday; 22
21. OAK HILLS (1-0); def. Aquinas, 42-15; vs. Palmdale, Friday; 23
22. UPLAND (1-0); def. La Habra, 14-0; vs. Norco, Friday; 24
23. BIRMINGHAM (1-0); def. Royal 60-0; at SO Notre Dame, Friday; NR
24. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0); def. Oceanside, 31-10; vs. San Ramon California, Saturday; NR
25. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); def. Golden Valley, 59-49; vs. Bakersfield Centennial at Moorpark HS, Friday; 25
