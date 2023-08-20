25. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); def. Golden Valley, 59-49; vs. Bakersfield Centennial at Moorpark HS, Friday; 25

23. BIRMINGHAM (1-0); def. Royal 60-0; at SO Notre Dame, Friday; NR

20. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. Salt Lake City West, 28-27; vs. Corona Centennial at Saddleback College, Friday; 22

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 29-27; at Great Oak, Friday; 16

17. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 34-23; vs. Cypress at Newport Harbor, Friday; 18

15. JSERRA (0-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 9-7; vs. Aquinas, Friday; 13

14. EDISON (0-1); lost to La Mesa Helix, 38-34; at Leuzinger, Friday; 11

13. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 47-19; at Warren, Friday; 8

9. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); idle; vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Beaverton, Ore., Friday; 10

8. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Western, 63-24; vs. La Serna at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 9

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 3

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game, last week’s ranking

A look at this week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times:

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown sets up to pass against Corona Centennial on Friday, when the top-ranked Monarchs defeated the Huskies in the season opener.

