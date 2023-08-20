Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown sets up to pass against Corona Centennial on Friday.
Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown sets up to pass against Corona Centennial on Friday, when the top-ranked Monarchs defeated the Huskies in the season opener.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at this week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game, last week’s ranking

1. MATER DEI (1-0); def Corona Centennial, 28-14; at South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; 1

Advertisement

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 42-22; at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, Saturday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1); lost to Mater Dei, 28-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 3

4. SIERRA CANYON (1-0) def. JSerra, 9-7; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra, 47-19; at Concord De La Salle, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-13; at Citrus Valley, Friday; 6

7. WARREN (1-0); def. Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna, 29-13; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 7

Advertisement

8. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Western, 63-24; vs. La Serna at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 9

9. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); idle; vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Beaverton, Ore., Friday; 10

10. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 29-27; vs. Norco, Friday; 12

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0); def. Chaminade, 55-28; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 14

12. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0); def. Chaparral, 20-10; at San Diego Torrey Pines, Friday; 15

13. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 47-19; at Warren, Friday; 8

14. EDISON (0-1); lost to La Mesa Helix, 38-34; at Leuzinger, Friday; 11

15. JSERRA (0-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 9-7; vs. Aquinas, Friday; 13

16. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0); def. Bishop Alemany, 40-16; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 17

17. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 34-23; vs. Cypress at Newport Harbor, Friday; 18

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 29-27; at Great Oak, Friday; 16

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-0); def. Simi Valley, 28-11; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 21

20. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. Salt Lake City West, 28-27; vs. Corona Centennial at Saddleback College, Friday; 22

21. OAK HILLS (1-0); def. Aquinas, 42-15; vs. Palmdale, Friday; 23

22. UPLAND (1-0); def. La Habra, 14-0; vs. Norco, Friday; 24

23. BIRMINGHAM (1-0); def. Royal 60-0; at SO Notre Dame, Friday; NR

24. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0); def. Oceanside, 31-10; vs. San Ramon California, Saturday; NR

25. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); def. Golden Valley, 59-49; vs. Bakersfield Centennial at Moorpark HS, Friday; 25

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement