High school football scores: Week 1 results
CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Week 1:
Thursday’s scores
CITY SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Wilmington Banning 63, Bell 7
Carson 49, Franklin 7
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Redlands East Valley 35, Alta Loma 12
Ocean View 22, Anaheim 7
Rim of the World 14, Arcadia 6
Baldwin Park 52, El Monte 33
Beckman 62, Bolsa Grande 0
El Rancho 35, Bell Gardens 0
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 14, California Military 13
Schurr 50, Campbell Hall 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 48, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 21
Granite Hills 40, Carter 14
Castaic 36, Royal 12
Diamond Ranch 56, Grace Brethren 13
La Habra 40, El Dorado 16
Fontana 29, Indian Springs 13
Ganesha 29, Hoover 26
Garden Grove 19, Garden Grove Pacifica 14
Glendora 27, Jurupa Hills 13
Trabuco Hills 31, Huntington Beach 28
Ramona 28, Kaiser 17
Paloma Valley 27, Moreno Valley 20
Rancho Verde 38, Corona Santiago 0
Citrus Hill 32, Rubidoux 15
Los Amigos 28, San Bernardino 27
San Gorgonio 36, Chaffey 28
Norte Vista 49, Shadow Hills 6
Yucaipa 35, Silverado 0
Western 48, St. Margaret’s 13
Newport Harbor 17, Tesoro 14
Villa Park 42, Orange 8
Los Altos 35, West Covina 19
West Valley 43, Maranatha 24
Rancho Christian 40, Yucca Valley 19
INTERSECTIONAL
Temescal Canyon 35, Chula Vista Hilltop 21
Desert Mirage 24, Calipatria 23
South Pasadena 68, Maywood CES 6
Paraclete 21, Bakersfield Garces 14
Narbonne 41, Paramount 6
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Lucerne Valley def. Entrepreneur via forfeit
