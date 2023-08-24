Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 1 results

Football on field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Week 1:

Thursday’s scores

CITY SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Advertisement

Wilmington Banning 63, Bell 7

Carson 49, Franklin 7

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Redlands East Valley 35, Alta Loma 12

Ocean View 22, Anaheim 7

Rim of the World 14, Arcadia 6

Baldwin Park 52, El Monte 33

Beckman 62, Bolsa Grande 0

El Rancho 35, Bell Gardens 0

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 14, California Military 13

Schurr 50, Campbell Hall 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 48, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 21

Granite Hills 40, Carter 14

Castaic 36, Royal 12

Diamond Ranch 56, Grace Brethren 13

La Habra 40, El Dorado 16

Fontana 29, Indian Springs 13

Ganesha 29, Hoover 26

Garden Grove 19, Garden Grove Pacifica 14

Glendora 27, Jurupa Hills 13

Trabuco Hills 31, Huntington Beach 28

Ramona 28, Kaiser 17

Paloma Valley 27, Moreno Valley 20

Rancho Verde 38, Corona Santiago 0

Citrus Hill 32, Rubidoux 15

Los Amigos 28, San Bernardino 27

San Gorgonio 36, Chaffey 28

Norte Vista 49, Shadow Hills 6

Yucaipa 35, Silverado 0

Western 48, St. Margaret’s 13

Newport Harbor 17, Tesoro 14

Villa Park 42, Orange 8

Los Altos 35, West Covina 19

West Valley 43, Maranatha 24

Rancho Christian 40, Yucca Valley 19

INTERSECTIONAL

Temescal Canyon 35, Chula Vista Hilltop 21

Desert Mirage 24, Calipatria 23

South Pasadena 68, Maywood CES 6

Paraclete 21, Bakersfield Garces 14

Narbonne 41, Paramount 6

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Advertisement

Lucerne Valley def. Entrepreneur via forfeit

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement