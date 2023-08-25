How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 1 (all games Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (1-0); vs. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, Saturday; vs. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 2

Advertisement

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, Saturday; vs. Miami (Fla.) Norland, Sept. 1

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1); def. Santa Margarita, 34-21; vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou at San Diego Cathedral, Sept. 1

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); def. Oaks Christian, 30-14; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, Sept. 1

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Concord De La Salle, 35-14; vs. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside, Sept. 1

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); def. Citrus Valley, 38-14; vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium

7. WARREN (1-1); lost Gardena Serra, 27-0; vs. La Serna, Sept. 1

Advertisement

8. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. La Serna, 25-6; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Sept. 1

9. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 60-15; vs. Mission Viejo at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 1

10. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0); def. Servite, 34-31; vs. Norco, Sept. 1

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 30-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Sept. 1

12. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0); def. San Diego Torrey Pines, 34-0 (Thur.); vs. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Sept. 1

13. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 27-0; at Cathedral, Sept. 1

14. EDISON (1-1); def. Leuzinger, 17-0; at Palos Verdes, Sept. 8

15. JSERRA (1-1); def. Aquinas, 45-13; vs. Chaminade, Sept. 1

16. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 24-13; vs. San Diego Lincoln at Ventura College, Sept. 1

17. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0); def. Cypress, 41-24; vs. Palos Verdes at Newport Harbor, Sept. 1

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); def. Great Oak, 35-14; at Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 8

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 24-13; at Santa Barbara, Sept. 1

20. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); lost Corona Centennial, 34-21; at Bakersfield Liberty, Sept. 1

21. OAK HILLS (2-0); def. Highland, 28-7; vs. Palmdale, Aug. 31

22. UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 37-0; vs. Villa Park, Sept. 1

23. BIRMINGHAM (1-1); lost to SO Notre Dame, 41-0; vs. Oak Park, Sept. 1

24. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0); vs. San Ramon California, Saturday; at Corona Santiago, Sept. 1

25. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); vs. Bakersfield Centennial, Saturday; at Santa Maria St. Joseph, Sept. 1