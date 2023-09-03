This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

24. SERVITE (2-1); def. La Mirada, 60-14; vs. Los Alamitos at Cerritos College, Friday; NR

9. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); lost to Long Beach Poly, 32-28; vs. Highland, Friday; 6

6. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); def. Provo (Utah) Timpview, 57-35; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 7

4. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, 56-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Sept. 15; 4

1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside, 62-0; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii) at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 2:

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.