Advertisement
High School Sports

Girls’ flag football: Tuesday’s scores

Crenshaw and King/Drew girls flag football teams play at Sofi Stadium.
The quarterback for Crenshaw girls flag football catches the snap as the team plays King/Drew at halftime of a Rams versus Raiders preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 19.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

TUESDAY’S FLAG FOOTBALL SCORES

SOUTHERN SECTiON

Placentia Valencia 33, Katella 12
Vista del Lago 12, Norte Vista 7
Norte Vista 7, Vista del Lago 6
Oxnard 27, Simi Valley 6
Agoura 24, San Marcos 6
Long Beach Poly 26, Lakewood 0
Long Beach Jordan 12, Long Beach Millikan 0
Long Beach Jordan 27, Long Beach Wilson 6
San Juan Hills 18, Mission Viejo 13
Warren 24, Ocean View 7
Laguna Beach 6, Laguna Hills 0
Esperanza 25, Santa Margarita 0
Oxnard Pacifica 31, Hueneme 12
Newbury Park 19, Buena 0
Huntington Beach 30, Rosary 19
Riverside Poly 27, San Gorgonio 26
Arlington 14, Valley View 6

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement