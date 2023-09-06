Girls’ flag football: Tuesday’s scores
SOUTHERN SECTiON
Placentia Valencia 33, Katella 12
Vista del Lago 12, Norte Vista 7
Norte Vista 7, Vista del Lago 6
Oxnard 27, Simi Valley 6
Agoura 24, San Marcos 6
Long Beach Poly 26, Lakewood 0
Long Beach Jordan 12, Long Beach Millikan 0
Long Beach Jordan 27, Long Beach Wilson 6
San Juan Hills 18, Mission Viejo 13
Warren 24, Ocean View 7
Laguna Beach 6, Laguna Hills 0
Esperanza 25, Santa Margarita 0
Oxnard Pacifica 31, Hueneme 12
Newbury Park 19, Buena 0
Huntington Beach 30, Rosary 19
Riverside Poly 27, San Gorgonio 26
Arlington 14, Valley View 6
