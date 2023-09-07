Advertisement
High School Sports

Trent Mosley’s six touchdowns rallies Santa Margarita past Bishop Amat

Orange Lutheran transfer QB John Gazzaniga looking over the field for Santa Margarita.
6-foot-7 Orange Lutheran transfer QB John Gazzaniga looking over the field for Santa Margarita. He passed for three TDs to rally the Eagles to win over Bishop Amat.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

With Santa Margarita down 21-0 and 29-8 on Thursday night at Bishop Amat, the Eagles started turning to the versatile Trent Mosley, a sophomore with tremendous offensive skills.

Mosley responded by contributing six touchdowns — four running and two receiving — to help the Eagles rally in the second half for a 51-45 victory. He also passed for a two-point conversion and ran for a two-point conversion.

The other big story involved Santa Margarita’s new quarterback, 6-foot-7 junior John Gazzaniga.

Quarterbacks have been transferring around Southern California since last January. They’ve transferred in the winter, spring and summer because that’s what they do looking for playing time. They’re even transferring in the middle of the high school football season. Gazzaniga began this season playing as the backup quarterback to TJ Leaf at Orange Lutheran.

Advertisement

Then last week, he checked out of Orange Lutheran and apparently moved, because Santa Margarita cleared him to play Thursday night with a “valid change of residence,” according to the Southern Section transfer portal. That made him eligible immediately. He came off the bench during Santa Margarita’s third possession of the game, got comfortable and helped ignite the offense.

Gazzaniga passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns, including a 77-yarder to Sean Embree.

Bishop Amat led 29-8 in the second quarter after former quarterback Richie Munoz completed a touchdown pass off a trick play from the running back position.

But Santa Margarita closed to within 29-22 by halftime and dominated the second half, opening a 51-36 lead. Bishop Amat quarterback Frankie Villalbazo passed for four touchdowns.

Zacharyus Williams of Gardena Serra was part of the 21-member freshman class at St. Bernard in 2021.

High School Sports

Sondheimer: Former St. Bernard football players wonder what could have been

St. Bernard High hasn’t had a football team since 2021 and former players are thriving at other high schools.

Sept. 6, 2023

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement