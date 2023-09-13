Advertisement
Top high school football games in Week 4

Orange Lutheran quarterback TJ Lateef scrambles away from pressure.
Quarterback TJ Lateef and No. 5-ranked Orange Lutheran face No. 3 Sierra Canyon on Friday night.
(Nick Koza )
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Analyzing the top high school football games this week:

FRIDAY

Sierra Canyon (3-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (3-1) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

A No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs could be on the line. Sierra Canyon already owns a win over another Trinity League power, JSerra. The Trailblazers have excellent team speed and a defense that is good against the pass and run. Orange Lutheran quarterback TJ Lateef will need to do some improvising to move the ball and score points, but his availability is questionable after being injured last week. Sophomore Alex Medyn could get the call. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

San Pedro (1-2) at Eagle Rock (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

It’s the second game of a doubleheader, with the two schools’ girls’ flag football teams playing at 5:15. Eagle Rock stunned then top-seeded San Pedro in last year’s Open Division playoffs. The Eagles have received strong play from quarterback Reilly Brousseau. San Pedro has been adjusting to a new offensive line. The pick: Eagle Rock.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

