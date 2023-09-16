High school football top performers for Week 4

Brady Smigiel has 23 touchdown passes in four games.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Dermaricus Davis, Etiwanda: The Washington commit passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns in win over Glendora.

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for six touchdowns in win over Royal, giving him 23 in four games.

—Jace Lowe, Dana Hills: Passed for 373 yards and four touchdowns in win over Woodbridge.

RUSHING

—Charles Hughes, Santa Ana: Rushed for 281 yards and five touchdowns in win over St. Margaret’s.

—Jaylin Burt, North Hollywood: Rushed for 241 yards and six touchdowns in win over Grant.

—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.

RECEIVING

—Noah Kucera, Dana Hills: Set a school record with 12 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns in win over Woodbridge.

—Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: The sophomore caught three touchdown passes in triple-overtime win over Los Alamitos.

—Cameron Brewer, Bishop Montgomery: Caught 10 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in win over St. Monica.

DEFENSE

—Brandon Lockhart, Loyola: The sophomore returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown in loss to Chaminade.

—Curtis Williams, Carson: Had two interceptions in win over Hamilton.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Dawit Crain, Yucaipa: Kicked four field goals in victory over Palm Springs.

—Ayden Gutierrez, Damien: Had an 88-yard kickoff return and finished with three touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.