High school football top performers for Week 4

Brady Smigiel has 23 touchdown passes in four games.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Dermaricus Davis, Etiwanda: The Washington commit passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns in win over Glendora.

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for six touchdowns in win over Royal, giving him 23 in four games.

—Jace Lowe, Dana Hills: Passed for 373 yards and four touchdowns in win over Woodbridge.

RUSHING

—Charles Hughes, Santa Ana: Rushed for 281 yards and five touchdowns in win over St. Margaret’s.

—Jaylin Burt, North Hollywood: Rushed for 241 yards and six touchdowns in win over Grant.

—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.

RECEIVING

—Noah Kucera, Dana Hills: Set a school record with 12 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns in win over Woodbridge.

—Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: The sophomore caught three touchdown passes in triple-overtime win over Los Alamitos.

—Cameron Brewer, Bishop Montgomery: Caught 10 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in win over St. Monica.

DEFENSE

—Brandon Lockhart, Loyola: The sophomore returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown in loss to Chaminade.

—Curtis Williams, Carson: Had two interceptions in win over Hamilton.

High school football scores: Week 4

CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from the Week 4 slate of games.

Sept. 16, 2023

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Dawit Crain, Yucaipa: Kicked four field goals in victory over Palm Springs.

—Ayden Gutierrez, Damien: Had an 88-yard kickoff return and finished with three touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

