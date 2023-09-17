This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 26-13; at Loyola, Friday; 15

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Leuzinger, 42-7; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29; 13

11. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); lost to Mission Viejo, 34-28 (3 OT); at Fountain Valley, Sept. 28; 10

9. JSERRA (3-2); lost to Clovis North, 23-7; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 29; 8

6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); def. Lakewood, 48-19; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29; 6

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2); lost to Sierra Canyon, 40-6; at JSerra, Sept. 29; 5

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); lost to Kahuku (Hawaii), 30-23; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29; 2

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 5.

Sierra Canyon linebacker De’markus Barnes scores a touchdown on an interception return against Orange Lutheran on Friday. The Trailblazers moved to No. 2 in the top 25 rankings with an impressive win.

