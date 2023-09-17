This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 5.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Baltimore St. Frances, Friday; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 40-6; vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Friday; 3
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); lost to Kahuku (Hawaii), 30-23; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29; 2
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); idle; vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Friday; 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2); lost to Sierra Canyon, 40-6; at JSerra, Sept. 29; 5
6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); def. Lakewood, 48-19; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29; 6
7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0); def. Edison, 31-7; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 7
8. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Los Alamitos, 34-28 (3 OT); at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, Saturday; 9
9. JSERRA (3-2); lost to Clovis North, 23-7; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 29; 8
10. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Oaks Christian, 26-13; vs. Chaminade, Sept. 29; 11
11. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); lost to Mission Viejo, 34-28 (3 OT); at Fountain Valley, Sept. 28; 10
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-0); def. Bishop Amat, 31-20; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 12
13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Leuzinger, 42-7; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29; 13
14. PALOS VERDES (5-0); def. Wilmington Banning, 49-18; at Santa Monica, Sept. 29; 14
15. SERVITE (3-1); idle; at St. Paul, Friday; 16
16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 26-13; at Loyola, Friday; 15
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1); def. King, 48-24; at San Clemente, Friday; 18
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0); def. San Marcos, 49-14; vs. Dos Pueblos, Friday; 19
19. VILLA PARK (4-0); def. Chula Vista Eastlake, 45-0; at Mira Costa, Friday; 20
20. DAMIEN (5-0); def. Charter Oak, 35-0; vs. La Serna, Friday; 24
21. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-20; at El Modena, Thursday; 22
22. WARREN (3-2); def. Culver City, 42-36; at Mayfair, Sept. 29; 23
23. ETIWANDA (5-0); def. Glendora, 34-14; at Cajon, Friday; NR
24. UPLAND (4-1); def. Apple Valley, 27-20; at Charter Oak, Friday; NR
25. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0); def. Temecula Valley, 30-13; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; NR
