This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Sierra Canyon linebacker De'markus Barnes scores a touchdown on an interception return against Orange Lutheran on Friday.
Sierra Canyon linebacker De’markus Barnes scores a touchdown on an interception return against Orange Lutheran on Friday. The Trailblazers moved to No. 2 in the top 25 rankings with an impressive win.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 5.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Baltimore St. Frances, Friday; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 40-6; vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Friday; 3

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); lost to Kahuku (Hawaii), 30-23; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29; 2

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); idle; vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Friday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2); lost to Sierra Canyon, 40-6; at JSerra, Sept. 29; 5

6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); def. Lakewood, 48-19; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29; 6

7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0); def. Edison, 31-7; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 7

8. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Los Alamitos, 34-28 (3 OT); at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, Saturday; 9

9. JSERRA (3-2); lost to Clovis North, 23-7; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 29; 8

10. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Oaks Christian, 26-13; vs. Chaminade, Sept. 29; 11

11. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); lost to Mission Viejo, 34-28 (3 OT); at Fountain Valley, Sept. 28; 10

12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-0); def. Bishop Amat, 31-20; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 12

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Leuzinger, 42-7; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29; 13

14. PALOS VERDES (5-0); def. Wilmington Banning, 49-18; at Santa Monica, Sept. 29; 14

15. SERVITE (3-1); idle; at St. Paul, Friday; 16

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 26-13; at Loyola, Friday; 15

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1); def. King, 48-24; at San Clemente, Friday; 18

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0); def. San Marcos, 49-14; vs. Dos Pueblos, Friday; 19

19. VILLA PARK (4-0); def. Chula Vista Eastlake, 45-0; at Mira Costa, Friday; 20

20. DAMIEN (5-0); def. Charter Oak, 35-0; vs. La Serna, Friday; 24

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-20; at El Modena, Thursday; 22

22. WARREN (3-2); def. Culver City, 42-36; at Mayfair, Sept. 29; 23

23. ETIWANDA (5-0); def. Glendora, 34-14; at Cajon, Friday; NR

24. UPLAND (4-1); def. Apple Valley, 27-20; at Charter Oak, Friday; NR

25. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0); def. Temecula Valley, 30-13; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; NR

