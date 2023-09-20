Advertisement
Top high school football games in Week 5

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel throws a pass during a game against Thousand Oaks last season.
Quarterback Brady Smigiel and Newbury Park will try to avenge a 2022 loss to rival Thousand Oaks on Friday night.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Analyzing the top high school football games this week:

FRIDAY

Thousand Oaks (3-2, 1-0) at Newbury Park (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

This Canyon League showdown between neighborhood teams should produce a packed crowd. Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel, who has passed for 23 touchdowns this season, lost to the Lancers last season in overtime. Thousand Oaks has star defensive end Blake Lauritzen (five sacks) to pressure him. The pick: Newbury Park.

Murrieta Valley (3-1) at San Clemente (5-0), 7 p.m.

The Tritons could be the best public school team in Orange County. They’re winning with strong defense and a balanced offense. Running back Aiden Rubin has 655 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Murrieta Valley quarterback Bear Bachmeier will present a severe test. The pick: San Clemente.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

