Top high school football games in Week 5
Analyzing the top high school football games this week:
FRIDAY
Thousand Oaks (3-2, 1-0) at Newbury Park (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.
This Canyon League showdown between neighborhood teams should produce a packed crowd. Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel, who has passed for 23 touchdowns this season, lost to the Lancers last season in overtime. Thousand Oaks has star defensive end Blake Lauritzen (five sacks) to pressure him. The pick: Newbury Park.
Murrieta Valley (3-1) at San Clemente (5-0), 7 p.m.
The Tritons could be the best public school team in Orange County. They’re winning with strong defense and a balanced offense. Running back Aiden Rubin has 655 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Murrieta Valley quarterback Bear Bachmeier will present a severe test. The pick: San Clemente.
