How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

25. VISTA MURRIETA (4-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 34-24; vs. Norco, Sept. 28

19. VILLA PARK (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-13; vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, Sept. 29

15. SERVITE (4-1); def. St. Paul, 34-13; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 29

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); idle; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

8. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, Saturday; vs. Honolulu Kamehameha, Sept. 29

7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-1); lost to Murrieta Valley, 39-38; at Ayala, Oct. 6

6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); idle; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); idle; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); def. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 63-6; vs. S.O. Notre Dame, Sept. 29

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 20-7; vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 29

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 5 (games Friday unless noted):

