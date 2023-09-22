Advertisement
How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 5 (games Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 20-7; vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 29

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); def. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 63-6; vs. S.O. Notre Dame, Sept. 29

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); idle; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2); def. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, 42-35; vs. Chaparral, Sept. 28

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2); idle; at JSerra, Sept. 29

6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); idle; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29

7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-1); lost to Murrieta Valley, 39-38; at Ayala, Oct. 6

8. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, Saturday; vs. Honolulu Kamehameha, Sept. 29

9. JSERRA (3-2); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 29

10. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); idle; vs. Chaminade, Sept. 29

11. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); idle; at Fountain Valley, Sept. 28

12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-0); def. Vista Murrieta, 34-24; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 6

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); idle; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

14. PALOS VERDES (5-0); idle; at Santa Monica, Sept. 29

15. SERVITE (4-1); def. St. Paul, 34-13; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 29

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); def. Loyola, 31-14; at Calabasas, Sept. 29

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 39-38; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Sept. 29

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-0); def. Dos Pueblos, 68-7 (Thur.); vs. Ventura, Sept. 29

19. VILLA PARK (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-13; vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, Sept. 29

20. DAMIEN (6-0); def. La Serna, 35-21; vs. Upland, Sept. 29

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-0); def. El Modena, 39-18 (Thur.); vs. Tesoro, Sept. 29

22. WARREN (3-2); idle; at Mayfair, Sept. 29

23. ETIWANDA (6-0); def. Cajon, 48-26; vs. Chino Hills, Sept. 28

24. UPLAND (5-1); def. Charter Oak, 31-10; at Damien, Sept. 29

25. VISTA MURRIETA (4-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 34-24; vs. Norco, Sept. 28

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

