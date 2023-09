This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

19. VILLA PARK (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-13; vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, Friday; 19

16. SAN CLEMENTE (5-1); lost to Murrieta Valley, 39-38; at Ayala, Oct. 6; 7

15. SERVITE (4-1); def. St. Paul, 34-13; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 15

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); idle; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Friday; 13

10. MISSION VIEJO (4-2); lost to Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, 39-17; vs. Honolulu Kamehameha, Friday; 8

6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); idle; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 6

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); idle; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 3

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); def. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 63-6; vs. S.O. Notre Dame, Friday; 2

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 20-7; vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 6.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Receiver Luke Layton, catching a pass in midair as he gets hit by Edison cornerback Jared Schnoor during a game in September, and undefeated Palos Verdes have cracked the top 10 of The Times’ rankings this week.

