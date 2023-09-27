Top high school football games in the Southland for Week 6
Analyzing the top high school football games this week:
THURSDAY
King/Drew (0-5) at Crenshaw (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Coliseum League play begins with an improving Crenshaw team taking on a King/Drew team that finally is getting back injured players. Quarterback Donce’ Lewis and linebacker Darnell Horton have been key contributors for Crenshaw. King/Drew got back lineman Emanuel Chow, so beware. The pick: Crenshaw.
FRIDAY
Servite (4-1) vs. Mater Dei (5-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
This is always one of the best Catholic school rivalries. The No. 1-ranked Monarchs will try to get their offense back in high gear after a sub-par performance in Maryland against Baltimore St. Frances as Trinity League play begins. Servite quarterback Leo Hannan has a chance to show off his skills against a great defense. The pick: Mater Dei.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.