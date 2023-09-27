Advertisement
Top high school football games in the Southland for Week 6

Crenshaw players raise their helmets along the sideline during a game.
Crenshaw will play King/Drew in a Coliseum League opener on Thursday night.
(Robert S. Helfman)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Analyzing the top high school football games this week:

THURSDAY

King/Drew (0-5) at Crenshaw (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Coliseum League play begins with an improving Crenshaw team taking on a King/Drew team that finally is getting back injured players. Quarterback Donce’ Lewis and linebacker Darnell Horton have been key contributors for Crenshaw. King/Drew got back lineman Emanuel Chow, so beware. The pick: Crenshaw.

FRIDAY

Servite (4-1) vs. Mater Dei (5-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

This is always one of the best Catholic school rivalries. The No. 1-ranked Monarchs will try to get their offense back in high gear after a sub-par performance in Maryland against Baltimore St. Frances as Trinity League play begins. Servite quarterback Leo Hannan has a chance to show off his skills against a great defense. The pick: Mater Dei.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

