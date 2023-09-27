Top high school football games in the Southland for Week 6

Analyzing the top high school football games this week:

THURSDAY

King/Drew (0-5) at Crenshaw (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Coliseum League play begins with an improving Crenshaw team taking on a King/Drew team that finally is getting back injured players. Quarterback Donce’ Lewis and linebacker Darnell Horton have been key contributors for Crenshaw. King/Drew got back lineman Emanuel Chow, so beware. The pick: Crenshaw.

FRIDAY

Servite (4-1) vs. Mater Dei (5-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

This is always one of the best Catholic school rivalries. The No. 1-ranked Monarchs will try to get their offense back in high gear after a sub-par performance in Maryland against Baltimore St. Frances as Trinity League play begins. Servite quarterback Leo Hannan has a chance to show off his skills against a great defense. The pick: Mater Dei.