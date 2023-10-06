Warren G and Xzibit to perform at halftime of Dorsey vs. King/Drew at Coliseum

Rappers Warren G and Xzibit will be providing a halftime concert as part of the South L.A. Classic coming to the Coliseum on Oct. 27 featuring Dorsey playing King/Drew in a 7:30 p.m. high school football game.

It is similar to last season’s game when Roosevelt played Garfield at the Coliseum with a halftime concert by Will.I.Am and Black Eyed Peas that drew 27,100.

Tickets will cost $15 and will be available starting next week via Ticketmaster.

In a statement from George L. Pla, president of the Coliseum Commission: “We are doing this for the student athletes, giving most students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play and perform in a historical venue in front of hundreds of their friends, family, and fans. We have been planning this event solely to give back to the South LA communities, and we did not ask the schools or school district to subsidize any financing for this game. In fact, all ticket sales revenue will go directly back to the athletic programs for Dorsey and King/Drew.”