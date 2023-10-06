Advertisement
High School Sports

Warren G and Xzibit to perform at halftime of Dorsey vs. King/Drew at Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum's iconic facade.
(Lorena Elebee / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Rappers Warren G and Xzibit will be providing a halftime concert as part of the South L.A. Classic coming to the Coliseum on Oct. 27 featuring Dorsey playing King/Drew in a 7:30 p.m. high school football game.

It is similar to last season’s game when Roosevelt played Garfield at the Coliseum with a halftime concert by Will.I.Am and Black Eyed Peas that drew 27,100.

Tickets will cost $15 and will be available starting next week via Ticketmaster.

In a statement from George L. Pla, president of the Coliseum Commission: “We are doing this for the student athletes, giving most students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play and perform in a historical venue in front of hundreds of their friends, family, and fans. We have been planning this event solely to give back to the South LA communities, and we did not ask the schools or school district to subsidize any financing for this game. In fact, all ticket sales revenue will go directly back to the athletic programs for Dorsey and King/Drew.”

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement