This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Quarterback Caleb Sanchez of St. John Bosco guided the Braves to a win over Mater Dei last week to take over the No. 1 ranking.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 9.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. Mater Dei, 28-0; at JSerra, Friday; 3

2. MATER DEI (7-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 1

3. SIERRA CANYON (8-0); def. Bishop Alemany, 47-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 2

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 62-14; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-1); def. Cabrillo, 50-6; vs. Compton at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 5

6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 49-0; at Damien, Friday; 7

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3); def. Servite, 36-33; vs. Mater Dei at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 8

8. PALOS VERDES (8-0); def. Redondo, 42-0; vs. Culver City, Friday; 9

9. GARDENA SERRA (6-2); def. Bishop Amat, 48-28; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 11

10. SAN CLEMENTE (7-1); def. Mission Viejo, 20-10; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 14

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-3); def. JSerra, 34-31; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 15

12. JSERRA (4-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 34-31; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 6

13. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2); def. vs. Corona del Mar, 69-14; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 12

14. MISSION VIEJO (5-3); lost to San Clemente, 20-10; at Tesoro, Friday; 10

15. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Chaparral, 36-35; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 13

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. Westlake, 41-14; vs. Simi Valley, Friday; 16

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0); idle; at Rio Mesa, Friday; 17

18. DAMIEN (8-0); idle; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 19

19. SERVITE (4-4); lost to Orange Lutheran, 36-33; vs. Santa Margarita at Cerritos College, Friday; 20

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-0); def. El Toro, 57-7; vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday; 21

21. WARREN (6-2); def. Downey, 28-21; vs. La Mirada, Friday; 22

22. VALENCIA (7-1); idle; vs. Hart, Friday; 23

23. UPLAND (6-2); def. Etiwanda, 42-28; at Chino Hills, Friday; 25

24. CHAMINADE (5-3); def. SO Notre Dame, 35-28; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; NR

25. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 62-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 24