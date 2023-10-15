This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 9.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. Mater Dei, 28-0; at JSerra, Friday; 3
2. MATER DEI (7-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 1
3. SIERRA CANYON (8-0); def. Bishop Alemany, 47-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 2
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 62-14; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-1); def. Cabrillo, 50-6; vs. Compton at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 5
6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 49-0; at Damien, Friday; 7
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3); def. Servite, 36-33; vs. Mater Dei at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 8
8. PALOS VERDES (8-0); def. Redondo, 42-0; vs. Culver City, Friday; 9
9. GARDENA SERRA (6-2); def. Bishop Amat, 48-28; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 11
10. SAN CLEMENTE (7-1); def. Mission Viejo, 20-10; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 14
11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-3); def. JSerra, 34-31; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 15
12. JSERRA (4-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 34-31; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 6
13. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2); def. vs. Corona del Mar, 69-14; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 12
14. MISSION VIEJO (5-3); lost to San Clemente, 20-10; at Tesoro, Friday; 10
15. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Chaparral, 36-35; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 13
16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. Westlake, 41-14; vs. Simi Valley, Friday; 16
17. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0); idle; at Rio Mesa, Friday; 17
18. DAMIEN (8-0); idle; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 19
19. SERVITE (4-4); lost to Orange Lutheran, 36-33; vs. Santa Margarita at Cerritos College, Friday; 20
20. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-0); def. El Toro, 57-7; vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday; 21
21. WARREN (6-2); def. Downey, 28-21; vs. La Mirada, Friday; 22
22. VALENCIA (7-1); idle; vs. Hart, Friday; 23
23. UPLAND (6-2); def. Etiwanda, 42-28; at Chino Hills, Friday; 25
24. CHAMINADE (5-3); def. SO Notre Dame, 35-28; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; NR
25. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 62-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 24
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.