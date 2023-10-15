Advertisement
This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Quarterback Caleb Sanchez of St. John Bosco is all smile as he warms up.
Quarterback Caleb Sanchez of St. John Bosco guided the Braves to a win over Mater Dei last week to take over the No. 1 ranking.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 9.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. Mater Dei, 28-0; at JSerra, Friday; 3

2. MATER DEI (7-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 1

3. SIERRA CANYON (8-0); def. Bishop Alemany, 47-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 2

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 62-14; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-1); def. Cabrillo, 50-6; vs. Compton at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 5

6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 49-0; at Damien, Friday; 7

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3); def. Servite, 36-33; vs. Mater Dei at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 8

8. PALOS VERDES (8-0); def. Redondo, 42-0; vs. Culver City, Friday; 9

9. GARDENA SERRA (6-2); def. Bishop Amat, 48-28; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 11

10. SAN CLEMENTE (7-1); def. Mission Viejo, 20-10; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 14

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-3); def. JSerra, 34-31; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 15

12. JSERRA (4-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 34-31; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 6

13. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2); def. vs. Corona del Mar, 69-14; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 12

14. MISSION VIEJO (5-3); lost to San Clemente, 20-10; at Tesoro, Friday; 10

15. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Chaparral, 36-35; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 13

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. Westlake, 41-14; vs. Simi Valley, Friday; 16

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0); idle; at Rio Mesa, Friday; 17

18. DAMIEN (8-0); idle; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 19

19. SERVITE (4-4); lost to Orange Lutheran, 36-33; vs. Santa Margarita at Cerritos College, Friday; 20

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-0); def. El Toro, 57-7; vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday; 21

21. WARREN (6-2); def. Downey, 28-21; vs. La Mirada, Friday; 22

22. VALENCIA (7-1); idle; vs. Hart, Friday; 23

23. UPLAND (6-2); def. Etiwanda, 42-28; at Chino Hills, Friday; 25

24. CHAMINADE (5-3); def. SO Notre Dame, 35-28; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; NR

25. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 62-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 24

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

