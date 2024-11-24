Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Gilbert and Alijah Arenas smile and point to each other.
The father-son duo of Gilbert Arenas and Alijah Arenas. Chatsworth moves into The Times’ top 25 rankings.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 1.

Rk.; School (Rec.); Comment; last week

1.; ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); 14 points and 16 rebounds in debut for Christian Collins; 1

2.; HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); Big men Dominique Bentho, Barron Linnekens are key to development; 2

3.; EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (2-0); 47-point performance by Brayden Burries in first game; 3

4.; SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0); Rutgers commit Lino Mark off to strong start; 4

5.; MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs open Tuesday against Carlsbad; 5

6.; SIERRA CANYON (3-0); Three games, three easy victories; 8

7.; LA MIRADA (5-0); Big wins over Canyon, Damien; 12

8.; SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); Big game against Long Beach Poly on Tuesday; 7

9.; JSERRA (1-2); Lost to good teams on East Coast road trip; 6

10.; LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); The offensive firepower is real; 9

11.; ROLLING HILLS PREP (3-0); Mateo Trujillo is off to good start; 10

12.; DAMIEN (3-1); Center Nate Garcia is delivering; 11

13.; WINDWARD (2-0); Veteran team is ready for tough games; 13

14.; REDONDO UNION (1-0); Chace Holley comes though in debut; 15

15.; ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (3-0); Kayleb Kearse had impressive week; 16

16.; ST. ANTHONY (3-0); 6-5 Aman Haynes makes early impact; 17

17; HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-0); Tae Simmons is really, really good; 18

18.; BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Coach Doug Mitchell gets 800th career win; 21

19.; CHATSWORTH (4-0); Alijah Arenas & Co. have wins over Westchester, Etiwanda; NR

20.; MIRA COSTA (4-0); Ocean View tournament champions; 25

21.; LA HABRA (4-1); Huge week for junior point guard Acen Jimenez; NR

22.; ANAHEIM CANYON (2-2); Brandon Benjamin is living up to expectations; 19

23.; INGLEWOOD (2-2); Forfeits while waiting for Jason Crow Jr. to gain eligibility; 23

24.; LONG BEACH POLY (2-0); Jovani Ruff comes through in win over Centennial; 24

25; CRESPI (3-1); Lost to Pilibos on Saturday night; 14

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

