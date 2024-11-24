The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

The father-son duo of Gilbert Arenas and Alijah Arenas. Chatsworth moves into The Times’ top 25 rankings.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 1.

Rk.; School (Rec.); Comment; last week

1.; ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); 14 points and 16 rebounds in debut for Christian Collins; 1

2.; HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); Big men Dominique Bentho, Barron Linnekens are key to development; 2

3.; EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (2-0); 47-point performance by Brayden Burries in first game; 3

4.; SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0); Rutgers commit Lino Mark off to strong start; 4

5.; MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs open Tuesday against Carlsbad; 5

6.; SIERRA CANYON (3-0); Three games, three easy victories; 8

7.; LA MIRADA (5-0); Big wins over Canyon, Damien; 12

8.; SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); Big game against Long Beach Poly on Tuesday; 7

9.; JSERRA (1-2); Lost to good teams on East Coast road trip; 6

10.; LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); The offensive firepower is real; 9

11.; ROLLING HILLS PREP (3-0); Mateo Trujillo is off to good start; 10

12.; DAMIEN (3-1); Center Nate Garcia is delivering; 11

13.; WINDWARD (2-0); Veteran team is ready for tough games; 13

14.; REDONDO UNION (1-0); Chace Holley comes though in debut; 15

15.; ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (3-0); Kayleb Kearse had impressive week; 16

16.; ST. ANTHONY (3-0); 6-5 Aman Haynes makes early impact; 17

17; HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-0); Tae Simmons is really, really good; 18

18.; BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Coach Doug Mitchell gets 800th career win; 21

19.; CHATSWORTH (4-0); Alijah Arenas & Co. have wins over Westchester, Etiwanda; NR

20.; MIRA COSTA (4-0); Ocean View tournament champions; 25

21.; LA HABRA (4-1); Huge week for junior point guard Acen Jimenez; NR

22.; ANAHEIM CANYON (2-2); Brandon Benjamin is living up to expectations; 19

23.; INGLEWOOD (2-2); Forfeits while waiting for Jason Crow Jr. to gain eligibility; 23

24.; LONG BEACH POLY (2-0); Jovani Ruff comes through in win over Centennial; 24

25; CRESPI (3-1); Lost to Pilibos on Saturday night; 14

