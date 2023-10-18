Top high school football game in the Southland for Week 9

Sierra Canyon is headed toward its first appearance in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs and this game should serve as great preparation. Serra always plays well in big games, and this one is for the Mission League title. Quarterback Jimmy Butler, running back Cincere Rhaney and receiver Zacharyus Williams are standout offensive players to test Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defense. Serra must deal with Sierra Canyon’s dominant defensive line and avoid turnovers to stay competitive. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Analyzing the top high school football game this week:

Gardena Serra receiver Zacharyus Williams breaks into the clear after making a reception.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.