Top high school football game in the Southland for Week 9

Zacharyus Williams of Gardena Serra carries the ball after making a reception.
Gardena Serra receiver Zacharyus Williams breaks into the clear after making a reception.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
Analyzing the top high school football game this week:

FRIDAY

Gardena Serra (6-2, 3-0) at Sierra Canyon (8-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon is headed toward its first appearance in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs and this game should serve as great preparation. Serra always plays well in big games, and this one is for the Mission League title. Quarterback Jimmy Butler, running back Cincere Rhaney and receiver Zacharyus Williams are standout offensive players to test Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defense. Serra must deal with Sierra Canyon’s dominant defensive line and avoid turnovers to stay competitive. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

