Top high school football game in the Southland for Week 9
Analyzing the top high school football game this week:
FRIDAY
Gardena Serra (6-2, 3-0) at Sierra Canyon (8-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon is headed toward its first appearance in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs and this game should serve as great preparation. Serra always plays well in big games, and this one is for the Mission League title. Quarterback Jimmy Butler, running back Cincere Rhaney and receiver Zacharyus Williams are standout offensive players to test Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defense. Serra must deal with Sierra Canyon’s dominant defensive line and avoid turnovers to stay competitive. The pick: Sierra Canyon.
