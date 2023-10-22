This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 10.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. JSerra, 42-20; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 1
2. MATER DEI (8-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 55-13; vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); def. Gardena Serra, 35-28; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); def. Murrieta Valley, 63-27; at Norco, Friday; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (8-1); def. Compton, 50-6; at Long Beach Jordan, Friday; 5
6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-0); def. Damien, 36-35; at Upland, Friday; 6
7. GARDENA SERRA (6-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-28; vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday; 9
8. SAN CLEMENTE (8-1); def. Capistrano Valley, 35-18; vs. Tesoro, Friday; 10
9. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2); def. Huntington Beach, 63-13; vs. Edison at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 13
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4); lost to Mater Dei, 55-13; vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College, Friday; 7
11. PALOS VERDES (9-0); def. Culver City, 34-31; at Peninsula, Friday; 8
12. JSERRA (4-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-20; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 12
13. SERVITE (5-4); def. Santa Margarita, 50-42; vs. JSerra at Cerritos College, Friday; 19
14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-5); lost to Servite, 50-42; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 11
15. MISSION VIEJO (6-3); def. Tesoro, 36-0; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 14
16. DAMIEN (8-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 36-35; at Etiwanda, Friday; 18
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Simi Valley, 48-10; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 16
18. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 63-27; at Vista Murrieta, Friday ; 15
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (9-0); def. Rio Mesa, 28-3; at Oxnard, Friday; 17
20. WARREN (7-2); def. La Mirada, 40-6; vs. Dominguez, Friday; 21
21. VALENCIA (8-1); def. Hart, 37-7; at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday; 22
22. UPLAND (7-2); def. Chino Hills, 42-21; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 23
23. CHAPARRAL (6-3); def. Norco 17-13; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; NR
24. EDISON (6-3); def. Fountain Valley, 56-7; vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, Friday; NR
25. OAK HILLS (8-1); def. Sultana, 35-24; vs. Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; NR
