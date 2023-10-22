This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

24. EDISON (6-3); def. Fountain Valley, 56-7; vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, Friday; NR

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 63-27; at Vista Murrieta, Friday ; 15

16. DAMIEN (8-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 36-35; at Etiwanda, Friday; 18

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-5); lost to Servite, 50-42; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 11

13. SERVITE (5-4); def. Santa Margarita, 50-42; vs. JSerra at Cerritos College, Friday; 19

12. JSERRA (4-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-20; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 12

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4); lost to Mater Dei, 55-13; vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College, Friday; 7

9. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2); def. Huntington Beach, 63-13; vs. Edison at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 13

7. GARDENA SERRA (6-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-28; vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday; 9

2. MATER DEI (8-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 55-13; vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 2

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. JSerra, 42-20; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 10.

Marquis Gallegos of Sierra Canyon makes a game-ending interception to preserve the Trailblazers’ 35-28 win over Serra on Friday in a battle of top-25 ranked teams.

