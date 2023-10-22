Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Marquis Gallegos of Sierra Canyon makes a game-ending interception.
Marquis Gallegos of Sierra Canyon makes a game-ending interception to preserve the Trailblazers’ 35-28 win over Serra on Friday in a battle of top-25 ranked teams.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 10.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. JSerra, 42-20; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 1

2. MATER DEI (8-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 55-13; vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); def. Gardena Serra, 35-28; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); def. Murrieta Valley, 63-27; at Norco, Friday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (8-1); def. Compton, 50-6; at Long Beach Jordan, Friday; 5

6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-0); def. Damien, 36-35; at Upland, Friday; 6

7. GARDENA SERRA (6-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-28; vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday; 9

8. SAN CLEMENTE (8-1); def. Capistrano Valley, 35-18; vs. Tesoro, Friday; 10

9. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2); def. Huntington Beach, 63-13; vs. Edison at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 13

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4); lost to Mater Dei, 55-13; vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College, Friday; 7

11. PALOS VERDES (9-0); def. Culver City, 34-31; at Peninsula, Friday; 8

12. JSERRA (4-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-20; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 12

13. SERVITE (5-4); def. Santa Margarita, 50-42; vs. JSerra at Cerritos College, Friday; 19

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-5); lost to Servite, 50-42; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 11

15. MISSION VIEJO (6-3); def. Tesoro, 36-0; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 14

16. DAMIEN (8-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 36-35; at Etiwanda, Friday; 18

17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Simi Valley, 48-10; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 16

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 63-27; at Vista Murrieta, Friday ; 15

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (9-0); def. Rio Mesa, 28-3; at Oxnard, Friday; 17

20. WARREN (7-2); def. La Mirada, 40-6; vs. Dominguez, Friday; 21

21. VALENCIA (8-1); def. Hart, 37-7; at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday; 22

22. UPLAND (7-2); def. Chino Hills, 42-21; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 23

23. CHAPARRAL (6-3); def. Norco 17-13; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; NR

24. EDISON (6-3); def. Fountain Valley, 56-7; vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, Friday; NR

25. OAK HILLS (8-1); def. Sultana, 35-24; vs. Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

