Mater Dei-Mira Costa girls’ volleyball rematch is set for Division 1 finals

Setter Charlie Fuerbringer and Mira Costa High will meet Mater Dei for the Southern Section Division 1 championship on Nov. 4 after each team went unbeaten in pool-play matches.

The highly anticipated showdown between the top two seeded teams in the Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball playoffs will take place on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. when No. 1 Mater Dei meets No. 2 Mira Costa for the championship at Cerritos College.

Mira Costa advanced Saturday night with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 victory over No. 3 Huntington Beach, overcoming early deficits in each set to reach the finals for the second year in a row. The Mustangs were swept by Sierra Canyon in the championship match last fall.

“It’s what we’ve been working for all season, especially for us seniors,” setter Charlie Fuerbringer said. “It’s now or never.”

Mira Costa has not lost a best-of-five match all season but fell behind the visiting Oilers 17-12 in the first set before rallying to win it on a kill by Chloe Hynes off a set by Fuerbringer. Huntington Beach (33-10 ) jumped ahead 4-0 in the second set but Mira Costa took the lead at 8-7 and never trailed, with Trixie McMillin serving back-to-back aces to end it. The Oilers built a 14-9 lead in the third set but from there Mira Costa (41-2) took command. Taylor Deckert served an ace on match point.

“At the beginning of the season we wouldn’t have been able to do that but we’ve learned to push through bad stretches,” Fuerbringer said. “We’re athletic and we have confidence in every single player. Our bench could play as another varsity team and our practices are really intense.”

Mater Dei (39-2) took care of No. 4 Sierra Canyon 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 at home Saturday for its 20th consecutive victory. Neither of the top two seeds dropped a set in three pool-play matches and will face off for the third time.

Bay League champion Mira Costa swept the visiting Monarchs in nonleague action Aug. 29 and its only defeats were in tournaments to Punahou (Hawaii) on Aug. 10 and Mater Dei on Sept. 23. The Monarchs, Trinity League champions, dropped only 16 of 112 sets.

What will it take for Mira Costa to raise the trophy one week from now?

“Same as tonight … focus, calmness and competitiveness,” Fuerbringer said. “We want to win!”