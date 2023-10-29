Football: Southern Section playoff pairings
The Southern Section released its football playoff pairings Sunday. Here are the matchups:
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
#8 San Clemente at #1 St. John Bosco
#5 Orange Lutheran at #4 Corona Centennial
#6 Santa Margarita at #3 Sierra Canyon
#7 JSerra at #2 Mater Dei
NOTES: Semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Edison at #1 Rancho Cucamonga
#9 Damien at #8 Murrieta Valley
#12 Chaparral at #5 Oaks Christian
#13 Palos Verdes at #4 Mission Viejo
#14 Bishop Amat at #3 Gardena Serra
#11 Upland at #6 Los Alamitos
#10 Valencia at # 7 Servite
#15 Vista Murrieta at #2 Long Beach Poly
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 St. Francis at #1 San Juan Hills
#9 Citrus Valley at #8 Leuzinger
#12 Cajon at #5 Oxnard Pacifica
#13 St. Bonaventure at #4 Etiwanda
#14 Beaumont at #3 Oak Hills
#11 Warren at #6 Tustin
#10 Millikan at #7 Villa Park
#15 Inglewood at #2 Chaminade
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Norte Vista at #1 Loyola
#9 Moorpark at #8 Yorba Linda
#12 Santa Barbara at #5 St. Paul
#13 Paraclete at #4 Corona del Mar
#14 Culver City at #3 Ayala
#11 Downey at #6 Capistrano Valley
#10 Trabuco Hills at #7 Newport Harbor
#15 Great Oak at #2 La Serna
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Ventura at #1 Newbury Park
#9 Aquinas at #8 Foothill
#12 Northview at #5 Bonita
#13 El Modena at #4 Thousand Oaks
#14 Apple Valley at #3 Hesperia
#11 Western at #6 Colony
#10 San Jacinto at #7 Liberty
#15 Eisenhower at #2 Orange Vista
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 6
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Dana Hills at #1 Ontario Christian
#9 Glendora at #8 Huntington Beach
#12 Crean Lutheran at #5 Hart
#13 Simi Valley at #4 Rancho Verde
#14 Laguna Hills at #3 Murrieta Mesa
#11 West Ranch at #6 La Habra
#10 Mira Costa at #7 Yucaipa
#15 Rio Mesa at #2 Cypress
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 7
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Jordan at #1 Chino
#9 Village Christian at #8 Mayfair
#12 Agoura at #5 Burbank Burrough
#13 Muir at #4 Diamond Ranch
#14 Lakewood at #3 Riverside King
#11 Salesia at #6 Granite Hills
#10 Redondo Union at #7 Bishop Diego
#15 El Dorado at #2 Laguna Beach
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 8
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Fountain Valley at #1 Brentwood
#9 San Dimas at #8 Highland
#12 Charter Oak at #5 North Torrance
#13 Covina at #4 Summit
#14 St. Pius/St. Matthias at #3 Barstow
#11 Tahquitz at #6 St. Anthony
#10 Lawndale at #7 Aliso Niguel
#15 Jurupa Hills at #2 Irvine
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 9
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 St. Margaret’s at #1 Rio Hondo Prep
#9 Orange at #8 Diamond Bar
#12 Marina at #5 Vista del Lago
#13 Sonora at #4 Rancho Mirage
#14 Santa Ana at #3 Santa Monica
#11 Monrovia at #6 Troy
#10 Kaiser at #7 Dominguez
#15 South Pasadena at #2 Los Osos
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION 10
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Segerstrom at #1 Torrance
#9 Redlands at #8 San Marino
#13 Rancho Christian at #5 Hemet
#12 Brea Olinda at #4 Elsinore
#14 Beckman at #3 Capistrano Valley Christian
#11 Paloma Valley at #6 West Covina
#10 Xavier Prep at #7 La Quinta
#15 Crescenta Valley at #2 La Palma Kennedy
DIVISION 11
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Gahr at #1 Quartz Hill
#9 Hillcrest at #8 Linfield Christian
#13 San Gorgonio at #5 Ramona
#12 Bellflower at #4 Palmdale
#14 Riverside Poly at #3 Esperanza
#11 Patriot at #6 Los Altos
#10 Maranatha at #7 Cantwell Sacred Heart
#15 Westminster at #2 Schurr
DIVISION 12
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 South El Monte at #1 Coachella Valley
#9 Don Lugo at #8 Santa Paula
#13 Western Christian at #5 Victor Valley
#12 Cerritos at #4 Fillmore
#14 Arroyo at #3 Arrowhead Christian
#11 Rim of the World at #6 Santa Fe
#10 Arroyo Valley at #7 Buena Park
#15 Hacienda Heights Wilson at #2 Yucca Valley
DIVISION 13
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Los Amigos at #1 San Gabriel
#9 Silver Valley at #8 Walnut
#13 A.B. Miller at #5 Grace
#12 San Bernardino at #4 Bloomington
#14 Santa Ana Valley at #3 St. Monica Prep
#11 Garey at #6 Montclair
#10 Baldwin Park at #7 Estancia
#15 Jurupa Valley at #2 Desert Hot Springs
DIVISION 14
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Temecula Prep at #1 Artesia
# 9 Rancho Alamitos at #8 Santa Rosa Academy
#13 La Puente at #5 Bell Gardens
#12 Bolsa Grande at #4 Ocean View
#14 Anaheim at #3 Hawthorne
#11 El Monte at #6 Bishop Montgomery
#10 Webb at #7 Lynwood
#15 Duarte at #2 Whittier Christian
