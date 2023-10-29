Advertisement
High School Sports

Football: Southern Section playoff pairings

The Southern Section football playoffs begin in November.
By Los Angeles Times staff
The Southern Section released its football playoff pairings Sunday. Here are the matchups:

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

#8 San Clemente at #1 St. John Bosco

#5 Orange Lutheran at #4 Corona Centennial

#6 Santa Margarita at #3 Sierra Canyon

#7 JSerra at #2 Mater Dei

NOTES: Semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Edison at #1 Rancho Cucamonga

#9 Damien at #8 Murrieta Valley

#12 Chaparral at #5 Oaks Christian

#13 Palos Verdes at #4 Mission Viejo

#14 Bishop Amat at #3 Gardena Serra

#11 Upland at #6 Los Alamitos

#10 Valencia at # 7 Servite

#15 Vista Murrieta at #2 Long Beach Poly

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 St. Francis at #1 San Juan Hills

#9 Citrus Valley at #8 Leuzinger

#12 Cajon at #5 Oxnard Pacifica

#13 St. Bonaventure at #4 Etiwanda

#14 Beaumont at #3 Oak Hills

#11 Warren at #6 Tustin

#10 Millikan at #7 Villa Park

#15 Inglewood at #2 Chaminade

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Norte Vista at #1 Loyola

#9 Moorpark at #8 Yorba Linda

#12 Santa Barbara at #5 St. Paul

#13 Paraclete at #4 Corona del Mar

#14 Culver City at #3 Ayala

#11 Downey at #6 Capistrano Valley

#10 Trabuco Hills at #7 Newport Harbor

#15 Great Oak at #2 La Serna

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Ventura at #1 Newbury Park

#9 Aquinas at #8 Foothill

#12 Northview at #5 Bonita

#13 El Modena at #4 Thousand Oaks

#14 Apple Valley at #3 Hesperia

#11 Western at #6 Colony

#10 San Jacinto at #7 Liberty

#15 Eisenhower at #2 Orange Vista

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Dana Hills at #1 Ontario Christian

#9 Glendora at #8 Huntington Beach

#12 Crean Lutheran at #5 Hart

#13 Simi Valley at #4 Rancho Verde

#14 Laguna Hills at #3 Murrieta Mesa

#11 West Ranch at #6 La Habra

#10 Mira Costa at #7 Yucaipa

#15 Rio Mesa at #2 Cypress

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 7

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Jordan at #1 Chino

#9 Village Christian at #8 Mayfair

#12 Agoura at #5 Burbank Burrough

#13 Muir at #4 Diamond Ranch

#14 Lakewood at #3 Riverside King

#11 Salesia at #6 Granite Hills

#10 Redondo Union at #7 Bishop Diego

#15 El Dorado at #2 Laguna Beach

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 8

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Fountain Valley at #1 Brentwood

#9 San Dimas at #8 Highland

#12 Charter Oak at #5 North Torrance

#13 Covina at #4 Summit

#14 St. Pius/St. Matthias at #3 Barstow

#11 Tahquitz at #6 St. Anthony

#10 Lawndale at #7 Aliso Niguel

#15 Jurupa Hills at #2 Irvine

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 9

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 St. Margaret’s at #1 Rio Hondo Prep

#9 Orange at #8 Diamond Bar

#12 Marina at #5 Vista del Lago

#13 Sonora at #4 Rancho Mirage

#14 Santa Ana at #3 Santa Monica

#11 Monrovia at #6 Troy

#10 Kaiser at #7 Dominguez

#15 South Pasadena at #2 Los Osos

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 10; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is Nov. 24/25. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION 10

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Segerstrom at #1 Torrance

#9 Redlands at #8 San Marino

#13 Rancho Christian at #5 Hemet

#12 Brea Olinda at #4 Elsinore

#14 Beckman at #3 Capistrano Valley Christian

#11 Paloma Valley at #6 West Covina

#10 Xavier Prep at #7 La Quinta

#15 Crescenta Valley at #2 La Palma Kennedy

DIVISION 11

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Gahr at #1 Quartz Hill

#9 Hillcrest at #8 Linfield Christian

#13 San Gorgonio at #5 Ramona

#12 Bellflower at #4 Palmdale

#14 Riverside Poly at #3 Esperanza

#11 Patriot at #6 Los Altos

#10 Maranatha at #7 Cantwell Sacred Heart

#15 Westminster at #2 Schurr

DIVISION 12

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 South El Monte at #1 Coachella Valley

#9 Don Lugo at #8 Santa Paula

#13 Western Christian at #5 Victor Valley

#12 Cerritos at #4 Fillmore

#14 Arroyo at #3 Arrowhead Christian

#11 Rim of the World at #6 Santa Fe

#10 Arroyo Valley at #7 Buena Park

#15 Hacienda Heights Wilson at #2 Yucca Valley

DIVISION 13

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Los Amigos at #1 San Gabriel

#9 Silver Valley at #8 Walnut

#13 A.B. Miller at #5 Grace

#12 San Bernardino at #4 Bloomington

#14 Santa Ana Valley at #3 St. Monica Prep

#11 Garey at #6 Montclair

#10 Baldwin Park at #7 Estancia

#15 Jurupa Valley at #2 Desert Hot Springs

DIVISION 14

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Temecula Prep at #1 Artesia

# 9 Rancho Alamitos at #8 Santa Rosa Academy

#13 La Puente at #5 Bell Gardens

#12 Bolsa Grande at #4 Ocean View

#14 Anaheim at #3 Hawthorne

#11 El Monte at #6 Bishop Montgomery

#10 Webb at #7 Lynwood

#15 Duarte at #2 Whittier Christian

