Santa Margarita wins Division 1 girls’ golf team championship

Freshman Emily Song shot 68 to help Santa Margarita cruise to the Southern Section Division 1 team championship in girls’ golf on Monday. The Eagles finished at 359. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame finished second at 376, led by junior Alexis Faieta, who shot 71 at Los Serranos Country Club’s North Course.

The top eight finishers in Division 1 advance to the CIF SCGA qualifying tournament on Thursday at Morongo Golf Course, which is also the individual championship.

In Division 2 at River Ridge Golf Club’s Vineyard Course, Crean Lutheran edged St. Margaret’s for the championship. Both shot 398 but the tiebreaker was the sixth player‘s scores. Elise Lee shot 70 to lead Crean Lutheran. Jessica Liu shot 68 for St. Margaret’s.

In Division 3 at Jurupa Hills Country Club, North Torrance won the team championship with a score of 412 behind Sophia Fujita, who shot a 69. Great Oak was second.

In Division 4 at El Prado Butterfield Stage, Fairmont Prep won with a score of 427. St. Monica was second. Lindsay Yao shot 71 for Fairmont Prep.