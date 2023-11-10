High school football: Southern Section quarterfinal playoff scores

No. 2 Faith Baptist 59, No. 10 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 28

No. 4 Santa Clara 26, No. 5 Windward 23

No. 2 Santa Maria Valley Christian 61, No. 3 Cate 24

No. 2 Lynwood 42, No. 7 Whittier Christian 20

No. 3 Hawthorne at No. 11 El Monte

No. 5 Bell Gardens 28, No. 4 Ocean View 21

No. 1 Artesia 21, No. 8 Santa Rosa Academy 12

No. 2 Desert Hot Springs 43, No. 7 Baldwin Park 42

No. 3 St. Monica 45, No. 6 Montclair 42

No. 12 San Bernardino 44, No. 13 AB Miller 27

No. 8 Walnut 31, No. 16 Los Amigos 17

No. 2 Yucca Valley 35, No. 7 Buena Park 0

No. 6 Santa Fe 32, No. 3 Arrowhead Christian 14

No. 12 Cerritos 55, No. 13 Western Christian 44

No. 1 Coachella Valley 52, No. 9 Don Lugo 35

No. 15 Westminster 3, No. 7 Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

No. 14 Riverside Poly 24, No. 11 Patriot 21

No. 5 Ramona 52, No. 4 Palmdale 7

No. 1 Quartz Hill 40, No. 8 Linfield Christian 17

No. 10 Xavier Prep 10, No. 2 La Palma Kennedy 7

No. 6 West Covina 14, No. 14 Beckman 10

No. 5 Hemet 38, No. 4 Elsinore 13

No. 1 Torrance 21, No. 9 Redlands 14

No. 10 Kaiser 50, No. 2 Los Osos 49

No. 3 Santa Monica 35, No. 6 Troy 20

No. 5 Vista del Lago 21, No. 13 Sonora 7

No. 1 Rio Hondo Prep 22, No. 9 Orange 13

No. 10 Jurupa Hills 28, No. 7 Aliso Niguel 27

No. 14 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 35, No. 6 St. Anthony 7

No. 12 Charter Oak 23, No. 13 Covina 7

No. 8 Highland 34, No. 1 Brentwood 27

No. 3 Riverside King 31, No. 11 Salesian 14

No. 13 Muir 14, No. 12 Agoura 7

No. 8 Mayfair 45, No. 1 Chino 21

No. 10 Mira Costa 45, No. 2 Cypress 27

No. 3 Murrieta Mesa 28, No. 6 La Habra 14

No. 13 Simi Valley 27, No. 12 Crean Lutheran 7

No. 8 Huntington Beach 36, No. 1 Ontario Christian 33

No. 2 Orange Vista 49, No. 10 San Jacinto 17

No. 11 Western 49, No. 14 Apple Valley 19

No. 4 Thousand Oaks 19 , No. 5 Bonita 13

No. 1 Newbury Park 41, No. 8 Foothill 34

No. 2 La Serna 50, No. 10 Trabuco Hills 14

No. 4 Corona del Mar 17, No. 12 Santa Barbara 14

No. 8 Yorba Linda 17, No. 1 Loyola 10

No. 2 Chaminade 30, No. 7 Villa Park 16

No. 11 Warren 34, No. 3 Oak Hills 33

No. 13 St. Bonaventure 37, No. 12 Cajon 19

No. 9 San Juan Hills 42, No. 1 Citrus Valley 35

No. 7 Servite 27, No. 2 Long Beach Poly 20

No. 3 Gardena Serra 38, No. 6 Los Alamitos 28

No. 4 Mission Viejo 39, No. 5 Oaks Christian 14

No. 8 Murrieta Valley 53, No. 1 Rancho Cucamonga 52

No. 2 Mater Dei 38, No. 7 JSerra 0

No. 3 Sierra Canyon 37, No. 6 Santa Margarita 20

No. 4 Corona Centennial 63, No. 5 Orange Lutheran 39

No. 1 St. John Bosco 35, No. 8 San Clemente 10

