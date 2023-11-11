El Segundo boys’ water polo team improves to 32-0 with Division 3 championship win

El Segundo coach Nila Ward leads a celebration into the pool Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College after a 15-7 win over Anaheim Canyon in the Division 3 boys’ water polo final.

No matter what level, when you go unbeaten, it’s quite an accomplishment, and El Segundo’s boys’ water polo team had plenty of pool time Saturday to celebrate being 32-0 after winning the Southern Section Division 3 championship with a 15-7 victory over Anaheim Canyon at Mt. San Antonio College.

Goalie Luc Giroux, a four-year starter and the top player in the Pioneer League, did what he does best — deflect shots to get his teammates inspired. Max Hale and Nolan Barnett have been their leading goal scorers.

Coach Nila Ward, who guided the girls’ team to a Southern Section title, now has a boys’ championship to add to her resume.

In Division 4, Max Distaso scored seven goals in Bonita’s 16-5 win over Woodbridge.

In Division 6, Summit defeated Anaheim 13-3.