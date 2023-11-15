Advertisement
Birmingham to play San Pedro in first City Section flag football championship game

Birmingham coach Jim Rose addresses his players after a 32-0 win
Birmingham coach Jim Rose addresses his players after a 32-0 win over San Fernando in the City Section flag football semifinals.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Neither rain nor a chilly temperature could deter the girls’ flag football players from Birmingham and San Fernando from playing in the first City Section Open Division semifinal game Wednesday at Birmingham.

“It’s history,” Birmingham coach Jim Rose said while wearing shorts.

His daughter, Jessica, one of 11 softball players recruited by Rose to his 16-member team, had an interception, scored a touchdown and passed for a touchdown in Birmingham’s 32-0 victory. Birmingham will play for the inaugural City championship Saturday at 4 p.m. at Birmingham against No. 1-seeded San Pedro, which rallied for a 20-19 win over Eagle Rock.

“I’m ecstatic,” Jessica said. “This is my senior year. Why not go out with a bang.”

Alana Alcala caught a couple touchdown passes from Rachel Lowry. Birmingham was seeded No. 7 in the tournament, but the Patriots are 11-0 and have improved greatly over the course of the season.

Rose is also the 11-man football coach. His team plays Carson on Friday in an Open Division semifinal. He’s also the softball coach.

It makes for busy weekends.

San Pedro scored with 1:04 left, then successfully converted a two-point conversion to pull out the victory.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

