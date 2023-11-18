Advertisement
High School Sports

Basketball roundup: Crespi is 3-0 under first-year coach Derek Fisher

Derek Fisher is 3-0 coaching Crespi's basketball team.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Hiring a former NBA head coach and former Laker brings scrutiny and attention. So far, so good for Crespi first-year coach Derek Fisher. His team has started 3-0.

Freshman Carter Barnes and sophomore Joe Sterling each scored 26 points to lead Crespi to a 97-78 win over Chatsworth on Friday night at Providence. Alijah Arenas scored 27 points for Chatsworth.

Los Alamitos 103, Verdugo Hills 72: Samori Guyness scored 23 points to help Los Alamitos advance and face Mira Costa in Saturday’s Ocean View tournament championship game.

Advertisement

Bosco Tech 85, Gabrielino 42: Jaden Erami contributed 23 points and Ryan Osborne 20 in the debut victory for Bosco Tech.

Damien 76, Anaheim Canyon 34: The Spartans advanced to the Sunny Hills tournament final.

Rancho Verde 64, Great Oak 52: Jermaine Washington and Trestyne Nguru each scored 21 points for Rancho Verde.

Oaks Christian 52, Rio Mesa 44: The Lions received a strong performance from Steve Prudholme.

Taft 61, South El Monte 48: Nathan Bamshad had 18 points for Taft.

Crossroads 76, Culver City 39: EJ Vernon had 20 points for 2-0 Crossroads.

Orange Lutheran 60, Los Altos 51: Preston Lee scored 20 points for the Lancers.

Saugus 68, Loyola 46: Justin Perez finished with 22 points and Matt Correa 17 for unbeaten Saugus.

La Mirada 65, La Serna 45: Freshman Gene Roebuck had 25 points for La Mirada.

Windward 63, Torrey Pines 56: Gavin Hightower had 16 points and seven assists for Windward. Jeremiah Hampton added 14 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 88, Venice 39: Mercy Miller led the Knights with 24 points and Zach White had 23 points.

Eastvale Roosevelt 87, Hesperia 51: Brayden Burries had 35 points for Roosevelt.

West Ranch 80, Bakersfield Christian 65: Jaeden Robley had 21 points and Bishop Brooks 19 for West Ranch.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 75, Brentwood 56: Izela Arenas scored 27 points and Jerzy Robinson had 18 points in a Harvard-Westlake tournament game.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement