The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); Headed to Hawaii for tournament this week; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-0); 28 points for Robert Hinton vs. Campbell Hall; 2

3. JSERRA (12-0); Next up is Torrey Pines tournament after Christmas; 3

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (12-1); Success in Alaska, Hawaii; 5

5. MATER DEI (8-1); Luke Barnett made nine threes in loss in Bahamas; 4

6. SIERRA CANYON (10-1); 40-point effort by Noah Williams; 6

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-0); Mercy Miller scored 68 points vs. Oakwood; 8

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-4); Eric Freeny had a 40-point performance in Idaho; 7

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (4-1); Important nonleague win over La Mirada; 9

10. ETIWANDA (11-0); North Orange County tournament champions; 10

11. DAMIEN (11-1); Xavier Clinton made nine threes in win over San Gabriel Academy; 13

12. LOS ALAMITOS (10-3); 75-70 loss on the road to De La Salle; 11

13. LA MIRADA (11-3); Tough schedule preparing team for January; 12

14. REDONDO UNION (6-1); Playing in Las Vegas this week; 14

15. ST. BERNARD (4-0); Time to find out where Vikings stand; 15

16. PASADENA (8-0); Great start to the Pacific League; 16

17. CRESPI (13-1); Joe Sterling keeps delivering; 17

18. WINDWARD (10-2); Wildcats looking like the team to beat in Gold Coast League; 18

19. SANTA MARGARITA (9-3); Eagles gearing up for Trinity League next month; 19

20. MIRA COSTA (10-2); Bay League begins with Palos Verdes; 20

21. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (6-1); Knights resume tournament play this week; 22

22. ST. ANTHONY (9-2); Preparing for Christmas tournament action; 23

23. RANCHO VERDE (9-0); Have handled teams from Inland Empire; NR

24. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (9-5); Getting better with tough schedule; NR

25. VISTA MURRIETA (9-1); Only loss is to Rancho Verde; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

