The Times All-Star football team: Players of the Year
Winners of The Times’ end-of-the-year award honoring the top player in Southland high school football:
Year; Player; School; Pos.
2023; Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa; St. John Bosco; LB
2022; Dijon Stanley; Granada Hills; RB
2021; Mason Graham; Servite; DL
2021*; Matayo Uiagalelei; St. John Bosco; TE
2019; Bryce Young; Mater Dei; QB
2018; Bru McCoy; Mater Dei; WR
2017; JT Daniels; Mater; Dei; QB
2016; Wyatt Davis; St. John Bosco; OL
2015; Mique Juarez; North Torrance; LB
2014; Josh Rosen; St. John Bosco; QB
2013; Jaleel Wadood; St. John Bosco; S
2012; Thomas Duarte; Mater Dei; WR/LB
2011; Su’a Cravens; Vista Murrieta; RB/WR/LB
2010; De’Anthony Thomas; Crenshaw; RB/DB
St. John Bosco linebacker Kingstonn Viliamu-Asa is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.
2009; Cody Fajardo; Servite; QB
2008; Taylor Martinez; Corona Centennial; QB
2007; Matt Barkley; Mater Dei; QB
2006; Aaron Corp; Orange Lutheran; QB
2005; Toby Gerhart; Norco; RB
2004; DeSean Jackson; Long Beach Poly; WR
2003; Brigham Harwell; Los Altos; DL/FB
2002; Whitney Lewis; St. Bonaventure; WR
2001; Hershel Dennis; Long Beach Poly; RB
2000; Tyler Ebell; Ventura; RB
1999; Matt Grootegoed; Mater Dei; RB/LB
1998; Chris Lewis; Long Beach Poly; QB
1997; DeShaun Foster; Tustin; RB/DB
1996; Antoine Harris; Loyola; TE/DE
1995; Chris Claiborne; Riverside North; LB/RB
1994; Daylon McCutcheon; Bishop Amat; RB/DB
1993; Glenn Thompkins; Eisenhower; QB
1992; Travis Kirschke; Esperanza; DL
1991; Billy Blanton; Mater Dei; QB
1990; John Walsh; Carson; QB
1989; Kevin Copeland; Dorsey; WR
1988; Derek Brown; Servite; RB
1987; Russell White; Crespi; RB
Note: * spring season
