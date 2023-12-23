Advertisement
High School Sports

Friday’s high school basketball scores

By Steve Galluzzo
Here are Friday’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school basketball scores:

BOYS

Aliso Niguel 62, Segerstrom 57

Alta Loma 53, Claremont 40

Ayala 54, Glendora 42

Bakersfield Christian 76, St. Francis 61

Bonita 78, Colony 58

California 57, Covina 53

Camarillo 67, Newbury Park 29

Carson 60, Hamilton 36

Coastal Christian 88, Maricopa 30

Corona del Mar 72, Servite 42

Fountain Valley 74, Cerritos 46

Garden Grove Pacifica 70, Magnolia 46

Grand Terrace 88, Colton 42

Katella 57, Orange 54

La Canada 57, Flintridge Prep 52

La Palma Kennedy 55, Torrance 38

Mira Costa 64, Palos Verdes 50

Montclair 74, Kaiser 59

Newport Harbor 74, Alemany 71

Norco 81, Granite Hills 61

Peninsula 65, Gardena 60

Rolling Hills Prep 57, Serra 52

Royal 69, Nordhoff 29

Santa Barbara 86, Dos Pueblos 51

Santa Margarita 84, Linfield Christian 55

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 91, Chatsworth 42

Sierra Vista 67, Chaparral 59

Simi Valley 71, Ventura 58

South 83, Compton Centennial 46

St. John Bosco 71, DeMatha (Md.) 67

Villa Park 80, Westminster 42

Warren 68, Math & Science College Prep 44

GIRLS

Bonita 64, Valencia 32

Burbank Burroughs 49, Holy Martyrs 33

Calabasas 66, St. Mary’s Academy 64

California 79, Mayfair 32

Carson 61, Bravo 34

Claremont 52, Alta Loma 22

Coastal Christian 76, Maricopa 2

Colton 53, Grand Terrace 52

Estancia 46, El Modena 36

Gahr 51, Rancho Alamitos 14

Garden Grove Pacifica 61, Bolsa Grande 16

Garden Grove Santiago 54, Garden Grove 50

Glendora 65, Ayala 18

Hart 56, Knight 36

Heritage 65, Temecula Valley 40

JSerra 68, Gardena 28

King 56, Riverside Poly 5

La Salle 40, Saugus 13

Los Alamitos 59, Corona 24

Mira Costa 71, Palos Verdes 24

Montclair 28, Kaiser 20

Moreno Valley 65, Shadow Hills 49

North 61, Cerritos 47

Norwalk 49, San Gabriel 40

Orange Lutheran 69, Aliso Niguel 20

Quartz Hill 57, Castaic 25

Redondo Union 55, Oaks Christian 31

San Clemente 54, Downey 44

Santa Maria 53, Carpinteria 36

Santa Ynez 47, Valley Christian Academy 30

Serra 59, South Gate 8

Sierra Canyon 69, Bartlett (Tenn.) 32

South East 59, Westminster 27

Trabuco Hills 37, Newport Harbor 32

Wilmington Banning 58, Compton 16

Yorba Linda 67, Cypress 63

