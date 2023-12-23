Friday’s high school basketball scores
Here are Friday’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school basketball scores:
BOYS
Aliso Niguel 62, Segerstrom 57
Alta Loma 53, Claremont 40
Ayala 54, Glendora 42
Bakersfield Christian 76, St. Francis 61
Bonita 78, Colony 58
California 57, Covina 53
Camarillo 67, Newbury Park 29
Carson 60, Hamilton 36
Coastal Christian 88, Maricopa 30
Corona del Mar 72, Servite 42
Fountain Valley 74, Cerritos 46
Garden Grove Pacifica 70, Magnolia 46
Grand Terrace 88, Colton 42
Katella 57, Orange 54
La Canada 57, Flintridge Prep 52
La Palma Kennedy 55, Torrance 38
Mira Costa 64, Palos Verdes 50
Montclair 74, Kaiser 59
Newport Harbor 74, Alemany 71
Norco 81, Granite Hills 61
Peninsula 65, Gardena 60
Rolling Hills Prep 57, Serra 52
Royal 69, Nordhoff 29
Santa Barbara 86, Dos Pueblos 51
Santa Margarita 84, Linfield Christian 55
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 91, Chatsworth 42
Sierra Vista 67, Chaparral 59
Simi Valley 71, Ventura 58
South 83, Compton Centennial 46
St. John Bosco 71, DeMatha (Md.) 67
Villa Park 80, Westminster 42
Warren 68, Math & Science College Prep 44
GIRLS
Bonita 64, Valencia 32
Burbank Burroughs 49, Holy Martyrs 33
Calabasas 66, St. Mary’s Academy 64
California 79, Mayfair 32
Carson 61, Bravo 34
Claremont 52, Alta Loma 22
Coastal Christian 76, Maricopa 2
Colton 53, Grand Terrace 52
Estancia 46, El Modena 36
Gahr 51, Rancho Alamitos 14
Garden Grove Pacifica 61, Bolsa Grande 16
Garden Grove Santiago 54, Garden Grove 50
Glendora 65, Ayala 18
Hart 56, Knight 36
Heritage 65, Temecula Valley 40
JSerra 68, Gardena 28
King 56, Riverside Poly 5
La Salle 40, Saugus 13
Los Alamitos 59, Corona 24
Mira Costa 71, Palos Verdes 24
Montclair 28, Kaiser 20
Moreno Valley 65, Shadow Hills 49
North 61, Cerritos 47
Norwalk 49, San Gabriel 40
Orange Lutheran 69, Aliso Niguel 20
Quartz Hill 57, Castaic 25
Redondo Union 55, Oaks Christian 31
San Clemente 54, Downey 44
Santa Maria 53, Carpinteria 36
Santa Ynez 47, Valley Christian Academy 30
Serra 59, South Gate 8
Sierra Canyon 69, Bartlett (Tenn.) 32
South East 59, Westminster 27
Trabuco Hills 37, Newport Harbor 32
Wilmington Banning 58, Compton 16
Yorba Linda 67, Cypress 63
