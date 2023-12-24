The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Robert Hinton of Harvard-Westlake goes up for a shot. Harvard-Westlake takes over the No. 1 spot in this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 4 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-0); Headed to Oregon for tournament; 2

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-1); Recovered from only loss to defeat national power DeMatha; 1

3. JSERRA (12-0); Finally at full strength, Lions playing at Torrey Pines this week; 3

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (12-1); Showdown looming with St. John Bosco in Classic at Damien; 4

5. MATER DEI (9-1); Top transfer student Brandon Benjamin makes his debut this week; 5

6. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (8-1); One-point loss to Harvard-Westlake was no fluke; 9

7. SIERRA CANYON (10-1); Guard Ethan Johnson becomes eligible this week; 6

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-0); Schedule about to get a lot more challenging; 7

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-6); Young team still trying to find its way; 8

10. ETIWANDA (11-0); Amare Campbell & Co. on the road this week; 10

11. DAMIEN (11-1); Spartans hosting Classic at Damien; 11

12. LOS ALAMITOS (10-3); Trent Minter starting to come on for Griffins; 12

13. LA MIRADA (11-3); Showdown at Damien against top team from Idaho; 13

14. REDONDO UNION (9-2); Took three wins in Las Vegas; 14

15. CRESPI (14-1); Sophomore Joe Sterling is averaging 24.7 points; 17

16. WINDWARD (10-2); Facing unbeaten Richmond Salesian this week; 18

17. PASADENA (11-1); Claimed three wins in Las Vegas; 16

18. SANTA MARGARITA (10-3); Faces Archbishop Mitty on Tuesday; 19

19. MIRA COSTA (11-2); Playing in Rancho Mirage tourney; 20

20. VISTA MURRIETA (13-1); Donovan Ford leads team to tourney title in Las Vegas; 25

21. RANCHO VERDE (12-1); Earned three wins in Las Vegas; 23

22. ST. ANTHONY (9-2); Playing this week in San Diego; 22

23. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (9-5); EJ Spillman averaging 13.1 points; 24

24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-4); Six consecutive wins; NR

25. NEWPORT HARBOR (13-2); 10 consecutive wins, with Cole Leinart making big contributions; NR