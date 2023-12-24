Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Robert Hinton of Harvard-Westlake goes up for a shot.
Robert Hinton of Harvard-Westlake goes up for a shot. Harvard-Westlake takes over the No. 1 spot in this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 4 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-0); Headed to Oregon for tournament; 2

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-1); Recovered from only loss to defeat national power DeMatha; 1

3. JSERRA (12-0); Finally at full strength, Lions playing at Torrey Pines this week; 3

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (12-1); Showdown looming with St. John Bosco in Classic at Damien; 4

5. MATER DEI (9-1); Top transfer student Brandon Benjamin makes his debut this week; 5

6. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (8-1); One-point loss to Harvard-Westlake was no fluke; 9

7. SIERRA CANYON (10-1); Guard Ethan Johnson becomes eligible this week; 6

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-0); Schedule about to get a lot more challenging; 7

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-6); Young team still trying to find its way; 8

10. ETIWANDA (11-0); Amare Campbell & Co. on the road this week; 10

11. DAMIEN (11-1); Spartans hosting Classic at Damien; 11

12. LOS ALAMITOS (10-3); Trent Minter starting to come on for Griffins; 12

13. LA MIRADA (11-3); Showdown at Damien against top team from Idaho; 13

14. REDONDO UNION (9-2); Took three wins in Las Vegas; 14

15. CRESPI (14-1); Sophomore Joe Sterling is averaging 24.7 points; 17

16. WINDWARD (10-2); Facing unbeaten Richmond Salesian this week; 18

17. PASADENA (11-1); Claimed three wins in Las Vegas; 16

18. SANTA MARGARITA (10-3); Faces Archbishop Mitty on Tuesday; 19

19. MIRA COSTA (11-2); Playing in Rancho Mirage tourney; 20

20. VISTA MURRIETA (13-1); Donovan Ford leads team to tourney title in Las Vegas; 25

21. RANCHO VERDE (12-1); Earned three wins in Las Vegas; 23

22. ST. ANTHONY (9-2); Playing this week in San Diego; 22

23. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (9-5); EJ Spillman averaging 13.1 points; 24

24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-4); Six consecutive wins; NR

25. NEWPORT HARBOR (13-2); 10 consecutive wins, with Cole Leinart making big contributions; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement