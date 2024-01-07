The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 6 of the 2023-24 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-1); Nikolas Khamenia is one of the top juniors in California; 1
2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (18-1); Showdown league game on Tuesday vs. Centennial; 2
3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (17-1); Monarchs showed they are the real deal; 6
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-0); Mercy Miller had 39 points at Crypto.com Arena; 4
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-3); Turnovers in big games costing the Braves; 3
6. SIERRA CANYON (17-1); Bryce Cofield coming up big; 7
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (13-7); Huskies starting to make progress; 8
8. JSERRA (15-3); Tough week with losses to St. John Bosco, Mater Dei; 5
9. DAMIEN (14-3); Looking like the team to beat in Baseline League; 9
10. WINDWARD (15-3); Big week for Jeremiah Hampton; 13
11. WEST RANCH (9-9); James Evans leads the surging Wildcats; NR
12. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (12-4); 2-0 start in Del Rey League; 11
13. ETIWANDA (15-2); Suffered defeat to West Ranch; 10
14. LA MIRADA (14-7); Good start in league play; 14
15. REDONDO UNION (13-4); Devin Ringer coming on strong; 15
16. LOS ALAMITOS (15-4); Showdown at Newport Harbor on Wednesday; 12
17. SANTA MARGARITA (15-4); Faces St. John Bosco, JSerra this week; 19
18. ANAHEIM CANYON (13-4); 54-50 win over Crespi; 23
19. CRESPI (18-3); Hosts No. 1 Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 17
20. VISTA MURRIETA (19-1); Keep finding ways to win; 18
21. ST. ANTHONY (14-4); Quincy Phillips has been solid all season; 21
22. NEWPORT HARBOR (18-2); 15 consecutive wins; 22
23. LONG BEACH POLY (11-7); Seven straight wins for Jackrabbits; NR
24. PASADENA (15-3); Suffered league defeat to Arcadia; 16
25. CULVER CITY (9-4); Big league win over Mira Costa; NR
