The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake continues to excel in his junior season for the 17-1 Wolverines.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 6 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-1); Nikolas Khamenia is one of the top juniors in California; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (18-1); Showdown league game on Tuesday vs. Centennial; 2

3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (17-1); Monarchs showed they are the real deal; 6

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-0); Mercy Miller had 39 points at Crypto.com Arena; 4

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-3); Turnovers in big games costing the Braves; 3

6. SIERRA CANYON (17-1); Bryce Cofield coming up big; 7

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (13-7); Huskies starting to make progress; 8

8. JSERRA (15-3); Tough week with losses to St. John Bosco, Mater Dei; 5

9. DAMIEN (14-3); Looking like the team to beat in Baseline League; 9

10. WINDWARD (15-3); Big week for Jeremiah Hampton; 13

11. WEST RANCH (9-9); James Evans leads the surging Wildcats; NR

12. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (12-4); 2-0 start in Del Rey League; 11

13. ETIWANDA (15-2); Suffered defeat to West Ranch; 10

14. LA MIRADA (14-7); Good start in league play; 14

15. REDONDO UNION (13-4); Devin Ringer coming on strong; 15

16. LOS ALAMITOS (15-4); Showdown at Newport Harbor on Wednesday; 12

17. SANTA MARGARITA (15-4); Faces St. John Bosco, JSerra this week; 19

18. ANAHEIM CANYON (13-4); 54-50 win over Crespi; 23

19. CRESPI (18-3); Hosts No. 1 Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 17

20. VISTA MURRIETA (19-1); Keep finding ways to win; 18

21. ST. ANTHONY (14-4); Quincy Phillips has been solid all season; 21

22. NEWPORT HARBOR (18-2); 15 consecutive wins; 22

23. LONG BEACH POLY (11-7); Seven straight wins for Jackrabbits; NR

24. PASADENA (15-3); Suffered league defeat to Arcadia; 16

25. CULVER CITY (9-4); Big league win over Mira Costa; NR