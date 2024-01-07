Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake dribbles the ball while guarded by an opponent.
Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake continues to excel in his junior season for the 17-1 Wolverines.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 6 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-1); Nikolas Khamenia is one of the top juniors in California; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (18-1); Showdown league game on Tuesday vs. Centennial; 2

3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (17-1); Monarchs showed they are the real deal; 6

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-0); Mercy Miller had 39 points at Crypto.com Arena; 4

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-3); Turnovers in big games costing the Braves; 3

6. SIERRA CANYON (17-1); Bryce Cofield coming up big; 7

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (13-7); Huskies starting to make progress; 8

8. JSERRA (15-3); Tough week with losses to St. John Bosco, Mater Dei; 5

9. DAMIEN (14-3); Looking like the team to beat in Baseline League; 9

10. WINDWARD (15-3); Big week for Jeremiah Hampton; 13

11. WEST RANCH (9-9); James Evans leads the surging Wildcats; NR

12. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (12-4); 2-0 start in Del Rey League; 11

13. ETIWANDA (15-2); Suffered defeat to West Ranch; 10

14. LA MIRADA (14-7); Good start in league play; 14

15. REDONDO UNION (13-4); Devin Ringer coming on strong; 15

16. LOS ALAMITOS (15-4); Showdown at Newport Harbor on Wednesday; 12

17. SANTA MARGARITA (15-4); Faces St. John Bosco, JSerra this week; 19

18. ANAHEIM CANYON (13-4); 54-50 win over Crespi; 23

19. CRESPI (18-3); Hosts No. 1 Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 17

20. VISTA MURRIETA (19-1); Keep finding ways to win; 18

21. ST. ANTHONY (14-4); Quincy Phillips has been solid all season; 21

22. NEWPORT HARBOR (18-2); 15 consecutive wins; 22

23. LONG BEACH POLY (11-7); Seven straight wins for Jackrabbits; NR

24. PASADENA (15-3); Suffered league defeat to Arcadia; 16

25. CULVER CITY (9-4); Big league win over Mira Costa; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

