Southern California girls’ high school basketball rankings

A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.

Mackenly Randolph of No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.