Southern California girls’ high school basketball rankings
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.
Rank (last rank) school
1. (1) Sierra Canyon
2. (2) Etiwanda
3. (3) Mater Dei
4. (4) Sage Hill
5. (5) Ontario Christian
6. (6) Bishop Montgomery
7. (7) Moreno Valley
8. (10) Brentwood
9. (11) Village Christian
10. (9) Corona Santiago
11. (12) St. Anthony
12. (8) Rancho Christian
13. (13) Buena Park
14. (14) Glendora
15. (15) Rosary Academy
16. (19) Windward
17. (16) Esperanza
18. (17) Fairmont Prep
19. (18) Orangewood Academy
20. (20) Orange Lutheran
