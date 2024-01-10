Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern California girls’ high school basketball rankings

Mackenly Randolph of No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon
Mackenly Randolph of No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.

Rank (last rank) school

1. (1) Sierra Canyon

2. (2) Etiwanda

3. (3) Mater Dei

4. (4) Sage Hill

5. (5) Ontario Christian

6. (6) Bishop Montgomery

7. (7) Moreno Valley

8. (10) Brentwood

9. (11) Village Christian

10. (9) Corona Santiago

11. (12) St. Anthony

12. (8) Rancho Christian

13. (13) Buena Park

14. (14) Glendora

15. (15) Rosary Academy

16. (19) Windward

17. (16) Esperanza

18. (17) Fairmont Prep

19. (18) Orangewood Academy

20. (20) Orange Lutheran

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement