The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 7 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-1); Most challenging week of the season takes place this week; 1

2. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (19-1); Sophomore Brannon Martinsen has become consistent scorer; 2

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (20-2); Headed for long winning streak; 3

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 4

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-4); Lost in final of Bass Pro tournament; 5

6. SIERRA CANYON (17-1); Bryce Cofield coming up big; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (15-8); 39 points for Carter Bryant vs. Roosevelt; 7

8. JSERRA (17-3); Lions rebound after tough week; 8

9. DAMIEN (16-3): Play at Etiwanda on Friday; 9

10. WINDWARD (18-3); Had big wins over Campbell Hall, Etiwanda; 10

11. WEST RANCH (10-9); 44 straight wins in Foothill League; 11

12. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (15-4); 4-0 in the Del Rey League; 12

13. LA MIRADA (15-7); Julien Gomez is averaging 19.4 points; 14

14. REDONDO UNION (15-4); Host Mira Costa on Tuesday; 15

15. ETIWANDA (17-3); Big week coming in Baseline League; 13

16. LOS ALAMITOS (17-4); As team gets healthy, beware; 16

17. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-4); Rivalry game on Friday vs. Foothilll; 18

18. SANTA MARGARITA (15-6); Play at Mater Dei on Wednesday; 17

19. CRESPI (18-5); Three straight losses to top teams; 19

20. LONG BEACH POLY (14-7); 10-game win streak; 23

21. PASADENA (17-3); Trying to win Pacific League; 24

22. ST. ANTHONY (15-5); At St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Friday; 21

23. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (14-8); 3-0 in league play; NR

24. MIRA COSTA (14-6); Big game at Redondo Union on Tuesday; NR

25. RANCHO VERDE (19-3); Amani Nguru made 10 threes; NR