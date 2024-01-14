Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Corona Centennial's Carter Bryant.
Corona Centennial’s Carter Bryant had a 39-point game this past week.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 7 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-1); Most challenging week of the season takes place this week; 1

2. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (19-1); Sophomore Brannon Martinsen has become consistent scorer; 2

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (20-2); Headed for long winning streak; 3

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 4

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-4); Lost in final of Bass Pro tournament; 5

6. SIERRA CANYON (17-1); Bryce Cofield coming up big; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (15-8); 39 points for Carter Bryant vs. Roosevelt; 7

8. JSERRA (17-3); Lions rebound after tough week; 8

9. DAMIEN (16-3): Play at Etiwanda on Friday; 9

10. WINDWARD (18-3); Had big wins over Campbell Hall, Etiwanda; 10

11. WEST RANCH (10-9); 44 straight wins in Foothill League; 11

12. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (15-4); 4-0 in the Del Rey League; 12

13. LA MIRADA (15-7); Julien Gomez is averaging 19.4 points; 14

14. REDONDO UNION (15-4); Host Mira Costa on Tuesday; 15

15. ETIWANDA (17-3); Big week coming in Baseline League; 13

16. LOS ALAMITOS (17-4); As team gets healthy, beware; 16

17. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-4); Rivalry game on Friday vs. Foothilll; 18

18. SANTA MARGARITA (15-6); Play at Mater Dei on Wednesday; 17

19. CRESPI (18-5); Three straight losses to top teams; 19

20. LONG BEACH POLY (14-7); 10-game win streak; 23

21. PASADENA (17-3); Trying to win Pacific League; 24

22. ST. ANTHONY (15-5); At St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Friday; 21

23. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (14-8); 3-0 in league play; NR

24. MIRA COSTA (14-6); Big game at Redondo Union on Tuesday; NR

25. RANCHO VERDE (19-3); Amani Nguru made 10 threes; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

