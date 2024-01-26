Thursday’s high school basketball scores

California School for the Deaf Riverside 49, La Sierra Academy 14

Rim of the World 78, Eisenhower 52

California School for the Deaf Riverside 72, La Sierra Academy 58

CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Thursday:

