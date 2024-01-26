Thursday’s high school basketball scores
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Thursday:
BOYS
Adelanto 66, Silverado 50
Alliance Neuwirth 58, USC Hybrid 34
Anaheim Discovery Christian 47, Bethel Baptist 32
Animo Robinson 58, Gertz-Ressler 46
Animo Venice 76, Animo Pat Brown 12
Arlington 61, Hillcrest 53
Bernstein 71, Robert F. Kennedy 32
Buckley 72, de Toledo 47
California Lutheran 48, Sherman Indian 30
California Military Institute 53, Nuview Bridge 30
California School for the Deaf Riverside 72, La Sierra Academy 58
Campbell Hall 79, Brentwood 69
CAMS 46, Wildwood 37
Carson 57, Gardena 55
Carter 76, Colton 54
Chino 84, Montclair 48
Citrus Hill 70, Tahquitz 44
Cleveland 65, Northridge Academy 42
Contreras 43, Mendez 17
East College Prep 66, CALS Early College 18
Enviromental Charter 62, Summit View West 55
Fairmont Prep 68, Orangewood Academy 54
Fillmore 46, Nordhoff 39
Fontana 64, Riverside Notre Dame 53
Geffen Academy 51, New Roads 48
Grand Terrace 78, Jurupa Hills 63
Hillcrest Christian 74, Ojai Valley 33
Indian Springs 60, Jurupa Valley 50
Liberty 63, Perris 48
Los Altos 78, Diamond Bar 47
Maywood CES 55, Elizabeth 44
New Designs 70, University Pathways 15
Norte Vista 65, Patriot 43
Oakwood 47, AGBU 36
Ontario 50, Chaffey 49
Palm Desert 72, Rancho Mirage 54
Palm Springs 63, La Quinta 41
Panorama 70, Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 39
Price 88, Compton Early College 23
Rialto 89, Arroyo Valley 25
Rim of the World 78, Eisenhower 52
Rubidoux 65, San Bernardino 57
Sage Hill 60, Laguna Hills 35
Samueli Academy 52, Liberty Christian 15
San Fernando Valley Academy 52, Highland Hall 38
Santa Paula 83, Malibu 21
Santa Ynez 74, Morro Bay 53
Sequoyah School 54, International School of LA 48
Shadow Hills 58, Xavier Prep 42
South Hills 46, Hacienda Heights Wilson 29
Southwestern Academy 54, New Covenant Academy 20
Stern 67, Alliance Bloomfield 51
Summit 88, Kaiser 65
Summit View 44, Pilgrim 41
The Webb Schools 60, Mesa Grande Academy 37
United Christian Academy 90, Anza Hamilton 19
University Prep Value 56, Academia Avance 26
Upper Columbia 65, Redlands Adventist Academy 44
Vasquez 78, Trinity Classical Academy 52
Walnut 55, Rowland 47
Windward 72, Crossroads 56
GIRLS
AGBU 23, Le Lycée 22
Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 50, Panorama 44
Animo Robinson 39, Gertz-Ressler 22
Bethel Christian 44, Calvary Baptist 33
Bernstein 46, Robert F. Kennedy 35
Bishop Montgomery 66, St. Paul 40
Brentwood 79, Campbell Hall 41
California Lutheran 36, Sherman Indian 30
California School for the Deaf Riverside 49, La Sierra Academy 14
Carter 40, Riverside Notre Dame 36
Chino 75, Montclair 32
Cobalt Institute of Math & Science Academy 28, University Prep 27
Corona del Mar 46, Edison 41
Dana Hills 75, Capistrano Valley 10
Diego Rivera LC 41, Los Angeles 7
Diamond Bar 64, Los Altos 44
Don Lugo 57, Baldwin Park 23
Dos Pueblos 46, San Marcos 44
Eastside 67, Palmdale 14
Eisenhower 45, San Gorgonio 42
El Toro 61, Mission Viejo 25
Faith Baptist 34, Desert Christian 19
Flintridge Prep 58, Mayfield 25
Harvard-Westlake 55, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35
Highland 55, Lancaster 53
Holy Martyrs 55, Milken 53
Huntington Beach 47, Laguna Beach 40
Indian Springs 42, Jurupa Valley 15
Knight 60, Littlerock 10
La Quinta 32, Palm Springs 23
Loma Linda Academy 63, Mile High Academy (CO) 21
Louisville 69, Immaculate Heart 10
Marina 46, Newport Harbor 42
Marlborough 59, Chaminade 51
Mater Dei 82, Rosary Academy 31
Miller 39, Pacific 26
Nogales 41, Azusa 23
Notre Dame Academy 51, Marymount 40
Nuview Bridge 35, California Military Institute 33
Orange Lutheran 72, JSerra 48
Orangewood Academy 63, Fairmont Prep 41
Ontario 48, Chaffey 45
Oxnard 58, Santa Barbara 33
Palm Desert 56, Rancho Mirage 9
Quartz Hill 65, Antelope Valley 54
Ramona 58, La Sierra 9
Ramona Convent 50, Paraclete 21
Rialto 63, Bloomington 11
San Bernardino 56, Rubidoux 25
San Clemente 47, Rollings Hills Prep 45
San Juan Hills 70, Aliso Niguel 25
San Pedro 53, Narbonne 27
Santa Ana 40, Orange 31
Santa Clarita Christian 35, Lancaster Baptist 34
Serra 50, Lakewood Saint Joseph 23
Shadow Hills 64, Xavier Prep 43
Sierra Canyon 86, Alemany 29
Silverado 74, Adelanto 57
Smidt Tech 16, Camino Nuevo 10
South Hills 58, Hacienda Heights Wilson 45
Southwestern Academy 30, New Harvest Christian 29
St. Anthony 75, St. Mary’s Academy 58
St. Bonaventure 54, Bishop Diego 37
St. Genevieve 57, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 26
St. Margaret’s 70, Estancia 38
St. Monica 67, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 50
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 88, Pomona Catholic 18
Summit 58, Fontana 35
Tesoro 52, Capistrano Valley 48
Trinity Classical Academy 59, Vasquez 35
USC Hybrid 28, Alliance Neuwirth 16
Vaughn 55, Fulton 19
Victor Valley 44, Granite Hills 28
Walnut 47, Rowland 31
Westchester 51, LA Hamilton 32
Windward 59, Crossroads 32
