High School Sports

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Closeup of basketball.
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Thursday:

BOYS

Adelanto 66, Silverado 50

Alliance Neuwirth 58, USC Hybrid 34

Anaheim Discovery Christian 47, Bethel Baptist 32

Animo Robinson 58, Gertz-Ressler 46

Animo Venice 76, Animo Pat Brown 12

Arlington 61, Hillcrest 53

Bernstein 71, Robert F. Kennedy 32

Buckley 72, de Toledo 47

California Lutheran 48, Sherman Indian 30

California Military Institute 53, Nuview Bridge 30

California School for the Deaf Riverside 72, La Sierra Academy 58

Campbell Hall 79, Brentwood 69

CAMS 46, Wildwood 37

Carson 57, Gardena 55

Carter 76, Colton 54

Chino 84, Montclair 48

Citrus Hill 70, Tahquitz 44

Cleveland 65, Northridge Academy 42

Contreras 43, Mendez 17

East College Prep 66, CALS Early College 18

Enviromental Charter 62, Summit View West 55

Fairmont Prep 68, Orangewood Academy 54

Fillmore 46, Nordhoff 39

Fontana 64, Riverside Notre Dame 53

Geffen Academy 51, New Roads 48

Grand Terrace 78, Jurupa Hills 63

Hillcrest Christian 74, Ojai Valley 33

Indian Springs 60, Jurupa Valley 50

Liberty 63, Perris 48

Los Altos 78, Diamond Bar 47

Maywood CES 55, Elizabeth 44

New Designs 70, University Pathways 15

Norte Vista 65, Patriot 43

Oakwood 47, AGBU 36

Ontario 50, Chaffey 49

Palm Desert 72, Rancho Mirage 54

Palm Springs 63, La Quinta 41

Panorama 70, Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 39

Price 88, Compton Early College 23

Rialto 89, Arroyo Valley 25

Rim of the World 78, Eisenhower 52

Rubidoux 65, San Bernardino 57

Sage Hill 60, Laguna Hills 35

Samueli Academy 52, Liberty Christian 15

San Fernando Valley Academy 52, Highland Hall 38

Santa Paula 83, Malibu 21

Santa Ynez 74, Morro Bay 53

Sequoyah School 54, International School of LA 48

Shadow Hills 58, Xavier Prep 42

South Hills 46, Hacienda Heights Wilson 29

Southwestern Academy 54, New Covenant Academy 20

Stern 67, Alliance Bloomfield 51

Summit 88, Kaiser 65

Summit View 44, Pilgrim 41

The Webb Schools 60, Mesa Grande Academy 37

United Christian Academy 90, Anza Hamilton 19

University Prep Value 56, Academia Avance 26

Upper Columbia 65, Redlands Adventist Academy 44

Vasquez 78, Trinity Classical Academy 52

Walnut 55, Rowland 47

Windward 72, Crossroads 56

GIRLS

AGBU 23, Le Lycée 22

Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 50, Panorama 44

Animo Robinson 39, Gertz-Ressler 22

Bethel Christian 44, Calvary Baptist 33

Bernstein 46, Robert F. Kennedy 35

Bishop Montgomery 66, St. Paul 40

Brentwood 79, Campbell Hall 41

California Lutheran 36, Sherman Indian 30

California School for the Deaf Riverside 49, La Sierra Academy 14

Carter 40, Riverside Notre Dame 36

Chino 75, Montclair 32

Cobalt Institute of Math & Science Academy 28, University Prep 27

Corona del Mar 46, Edison 41

Dana Hills 75, Capistrano Valley 10

Diego Rivera LC 41, Los Angeles 7

Diamond Bar 64, Los Altos 44

Don Lugo 57, Baldwin Park 23

Dos Pueblos 46, San Marcos 44

Eastside 67, Palmdale 14

Eisenhower 45, San Gorgonio 42

El Toro 61, Mission Viejo 25

Faith Baptist 34, Desert Christian 19

Flintridge Prep 58, Mayfield 25

Harvard-Westlake 55, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35

Highland 55, Lancaster 53

Holy Martyrs 55, Milken 53

Huntington Beach 47, Laguna Beach 40

Indian Springs 42, Jurupa Valley 15

Knight 60, Littlerock 10

La Quinta 32, Palm Springs 23

Loma Linda Academy 63, Mile High Academy (CO) 21

Louisville 69, Immaculate Heart 10

Marina 46, Newport Harbor 42

Marlborough 59, Chaminade 51

Mater Dei 82, Rosary Academy 31

Miller 39, Pacific 26

Nogales 41, Azusa 23

Notre Dame Academy 51, Marymount 40

Nuview Bridge 35, California Military Institute 33

Orange Lutheran 72, JSerra 48

Orangewood Academy 63, Fairmont Prep 41

Ontario 48, Chaffey 45

Oxnard 58, Santa Barbara 33

Palm Desert 56, Rancho Mirage 9

Quartz Hill 65, Antelope Valley 54

Ramona 58, La Sierra 9

Ramona Convent 50, Paraclete 21

Rialto 63, Bloomington 11

San Bernardino 56, Rubidoux 25

San Clemente 47, Rollings Hills Prep 45

San Juan Hills 70, Aliso Niguel 25

San Pedro 53, Narbonne 27

Santa Ana 40, Orange 31

Santa Clarita Christian 35, Lancaster Baptist 34

Serra 50, Lakewood Saint Joseph 23

Shadow Hills 64, Xavier Prep 43

Sierra Canyon 86, Alemany 29

Silverado 74, Adelanto 57

Smidt Tech 16, Camino Nuevo 10

South Hills 58, Hacienda Heights Wilson 45

Southwestern Academy 30, New Harvest Christian 29

St. Anthony 75, St. Mary’s Academy 58

St. Bonaventure 54, Bishop Diego 37

St. Genevieve 57, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 26

St. Margaret’s 70, Estancia 38

St. Monica 67, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 50

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 88, Pomona Catholic 18

Summit 58, Fontana 35

Tesoro 52, Capistrano Valley 48

Trinity Classical Academy 59, Vasquez 35

USC Hybrid 28, Alliance Neuwirth 16

Vaughn 55, Fulton 19

Victor Valley 44, Granite Hills 28

Walnut 47, Rowland 31

Westchester 51, LA Hamilton 32

Windward 59, Crossroads 32

