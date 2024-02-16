City Section Open Division basketball semifinals are set for Saturday at El Camino College

Sophomore Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, has led Chatsworth into the City Section Open Division semifinals.

Four semifinal games will be played on Saturday at El Camino College to decide who gets to play for the City Section Open Division championship in boys’ and girls’ basketball on Feb. 24 at Pasadena City College.

For boys, Chatsworth, led by super sophomore Alijah Arenas, will take on LACES at 2:30 p.m. Birmingham will face King/Drew at 6:30 p.m. The girls’ games have Westchester playing Hamilton at 1 p.m. and Birmingham facing King/Drew at 5 p.m. The gym will be cleared following the Chatsworth-LACES boys game, then reopened for the nightcap.

Chatsworth was originally supposed to be in Division II this season but finished third in the West Valley League and has been improving throughout the season. Arenas is averaging 33.5 points. LACES had injury issues in December and early January but is healthy and rolling.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Birmingham point guard Alex Dupre about his 45-point performance last week in the City Section playoffs and how versatile he is on the court. pic.twitter.com/CKSYnwkzkj — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 16, 2024

Birmingham has been surging after moving 6-foot-5 Alex Dupre to point guard. He’s coming off a 45-point performance against Grant. King/Drew, the No. 2 seed, has been consistent in the last month, getting contributions from a number of players.

For girls, Westchester and Hamilton split their games in Western League play. Hamilton coach Sherland Chensam is part of a family of coaches trying to reach championship games. She is the aunt of LACES coach David Trujeque and Price coach Casey Trujeque.

Top-seeded Birmingham has never won an Open Division girls’ title. King/Drew went 10-0 in the Coliseum League.

Tickets for general admission are $12 and $10 for students. There are two different sessions. Parking is free.