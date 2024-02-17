Orange Lutheran girls’ water polo team goes 28-0 and wins Open Division title

Orange Lutheran’s unbeaten girls’ water polo team won the Southern Section Open Division championship on Saturday with a 12-4 defeat of Mater Dei.

Perfection is always the goal and Orange Lutheran’s girls’ water polo team has achieved it.

The unbeaten Lancers won their 28th consecutive game on Saturday in capturing the Southern Section Open Division championship with a 12-4 victory over Mater Dei.

The Monarchs might have given Orange Lutheran a scare after a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, but then the Lancers started executing like an unbeaten team and opened an 8-3 halftime lead

The Lancers’ coach, Brenda Villa, is a four-time Olympian and leading scorer in Olympic water polo history. The Lancers beat Mater Dei to win the Trinity League title for the second straight year.

Numerous players have stepped forward to contribute, making the Lancers the rarest of teams. USC commit Sofia Umeda has been a standout, along with junior Jailynn Robinson and Brown commit Samantha Kim.

Robinson scored five goals on Saturday. Goalkeeper Kyla Pranjaya contributed seven saves.

There will be a girls’ water polo regional tournament, so the Lancers will still have challengers trying to end their unbeaten season.