High School Sports

High school water polo playoff results

Water polo ball on water
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
CIF Southern Section and City Section water polo playoff results:

GIRLS

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College

OPEN DIVISION
Orange Lutheran 12, Mater Dei 4

DIVISION 1
Corona del Mar 12, JSerra 11

DIVISION 2
Alta Loma 11, Sunny Hills 8

DIVISION 3
Corona Centennial 9, Palos Verdes 1

DIVISION 4
Rosary Academy 8, Northwood 6

DIVISION 5
Chaparral 11, Troy 8

DIVISION 6
Indio 9, El Modena 8

CITY SECTION FINALS
Thursday at L.A. Valley College

OPEN DIVISION
Palisades 14, Birmingham 11

DIVISION I
Eagle Rock 11, Venice 11

Note: CIF SoCal Regional brackets will be released Sunday. First-round games will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. at host sites. Semifinals and finals will be Feb. 23 and 24 at Mt. San Antonio College.

