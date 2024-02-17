High school water polo playoff results

More to Read

Note: CIF SoCal Regional brackets will be released Sunday. First-round games will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. at host sites. Semifinals and finals will be Feb. 23 and 24 at Mt. San Antonio College.

