High school water polo playoff results
CIF Southern Section and City Section water polo playoff results:
GIRLS
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College
OPEN DIVISION
Orange Lutheran 12, Mater Dei 4
DIVISION 1
Corona del Mar 12, JSerra 11
DIVISION 2
Alta Loma 11, Sunny Hills 8
DIVISION 3
Corona Centennial 9, Palos Verdes 1
DIVISION 4
Rosary Academy 8, Northwood 6
DIVISION 5
Chaparral 11, Troy 8
DIVISION 6
Indio 9, El Modena 8
CITY SECTION FINALS
Thursday at L.A. Valley College
OPEN DIVISION
Palisades 14, Birmingham 11
DIVISION I
Eagle Rock 11, Venice 11
Note: CIF SoCal Regional brackets will be released Sunday. First-round games will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. at host sites. Semifinals and finals will be Feb. 23 and 24 at Mt. San Antonio College.
