Mater Dei girls’ basketball coach Kevin Kiernan is stepping down at season’s end

Mater Dei girls’ basketball coach Kevin Kiernan poses for a photo with Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki, who played for Kiernan at Troy and coached with him at Mater Dei.

Kevin Kiernan, the all-time winningest girls’ basketball coach in California history, will be stepping down as head coach at Mater Dei at the conclusion of the regional playoffs, the school announced Monday. He will continue as athletic director.

He’s finishing his 17th season at Mater Dei. He’s won three state titles at Mater Dei, six Southern Section titles, six regional titles and 17 straight Trinity League titles. Overall, he’s won six state titles, 12 section titles and has 960 career wins (he previously coached at Troy).

Kiernan said the school will move swiftly to find his replacement. His team begins play in the regional tournament on Wednesday against Mission Hills at home.

“I look forward to supporting the program and the new coach any way I can,” he said.

Kiernan has been an influential coach, building one of the state’s top programs and helping pave the way for young coaches to gain experience in his program. One of his former assistants, Alicia Komaki, is now head coach at Sierra Canyon.

“He feels comfortable and confident in his decision,” Komaki said. “He’s pretty legendary, not just in California basketball but in the nation.”

In a statement, Kiernan said, “I would like to thank all my players, parents, staff, and coaches — past and present. You are what

makes Mater Dei girls’ basketball special, and you took me along for a great ride! My current staff is outstanding, and it has been an honor to coach with you. I will continue to serve the school through my work in the Athletics Department supporting our outstanding coaches, staff, and faculty. I look forward to helping launch a new era of excellence for the girls’ basketball program.”