Prep sports roundup: Harvard-Westlake’s Duncan Marsten fans 10, gives up no hits

Duncan Marsten of Harvard-Westlake struck out 10 and gave up no hits in six innings of a 2-1 win over Sierra Canyon.

“Electrifying.”

That was the word being used to describe the pitching of senior right-hander Duncan Marsten on Wednesday. He struck out the first six batters he faced with a fastball reaching 97 mph. He struck out 10 in six innings without allowing any hits. He also had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning of Harvard-Westlake’s 2-1 Mission League win over Sierra Canyon.

Six innings. No hits. 10 strikeouts. Duncan Marsten. B6, Harvard-Westlake 2, Sierra Canyon 0 pic.twitter.com/3iDp73Z4no — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 29, 2024

Marsten has shown he’s completely recovered from a back injury and Tommy John surgery that left him not playing for two years. Now he has become a legitimate first-round draft prospect. He needed to be at his best because Sierra Canyon pitcher Ethan Montes matched him for five innings.

In the seventh, Sierra Canyon got its first hit, an RBI double by Michael Johnson off closer Bryce Rainer. Two walks by Rainer gave Sierra Canyon a chance to tie the game, but he struck out the final two batters for the save.

“Wow. What a performance,” coach Jared Halpert said. “Just the culmination of all the work that young man has put in. He’s got a healthy body and a wonderful opportunity.”

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Loyola 3: The Knights rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win on a walk-off double by Dominic Cadiz in the seventh. Levi Sterling had two hits and struck out nine in six innings after giving up three runs in the first.

Advertisement

Crespi 5, Chaminade 3: Landon Hodge had two RBIs and Diego Velasquez struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief for Crespi.

St. Francis 10, Bishop Alemany 8: Jonathan Alvarez had four hits for Alemany in a Mission League defeat.

West Ranch 5, Granada Hills 1: Hunter Manning struck out nine and threw a complete game.

Villa Park 3, Anaheim Canyon 0: Justin Tims and Jake Nobles combined for the shutout.

Bishop Amat 5, Paraclete 3: Aaron Sandlin struck out seven for Bishop Amat.

Arcadia 11, Burbank 3: Damian Catano finished with three hits for Arcadia.

Camarillo 1, Santa Paula 0: Braden Huber struck out six in five scoreless innings.

Foothill 6, Esperanza 0: Noah Macalino had two hits and two RBIs for Foothill.

El Dorado 8, Yorba Linda 3: AJ Frausto struck out seven in six innings.

Newbury Park 10, Castaic 2: Luke Medhurst and Cade Falsken each contributed three hits for Newbury Park.

Moorpark 4, Chatsworth 1: Greg Lareva had two hits for Moorpark.

Corona Santiago 4, Dana Hills 3: Chris Ramirez finished with three hits for Santiago.