Prep baseball roundup: Jackson Klein of Santa Monica records third straight shutout

Jackson Klein of Santa Monica didn’t throw his third consecutive no-hitter Friday. He had to settle for his third consecutive shutout.

Klein gave up three hits while striking out 11 in Santa Monica’s 2-0 win over Peninsula. Isaac Lieberman had two hits for Santa Monica.

“Klein is throwing the ball well,” Santa Monica coach Jordan Sigman said. “He’s grown up a lot this year. He’s learned how to really pitch, stay composed under pressure and step up in big moments.”

Chaminade 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: A two-run double by Vinny Van der Wel in the fifth inning propelled the Eagles to a Mission League win. Eli Stephens did not give up a hit in 3 2/3 innings. Dominic Cadiz had a two-run home run for Notre Dame.

Crespi 4, Loyola 2: The Celts took advantage of four errors to earn a Mission League victory.

Harvard-Westlake 5, St. Francis 2: The Wolverines completed a three-game sweep of St. Francis. Duncan Marsten had three hits and three RBIs, and Bryce Rainer had two hits.

Sierra Canyon 7, Bishop Alemany 0: Ajani Wrighster went four for four with three RBIs, including a home run, for Sierra Canyon.

Huntington Beach 1, Laguna Beach 0: Four pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout for the Oilers, who scored the game’s only run in the top of the seventh inning on a passed ball.

Great Oak 8, San Dieguito Academy 0: Kaysen Raineri and Reagan Ricken combined on a two-hitter, with Raineri striking out eight in four innings and Ricken striking out five. Great Oak improved to 7-0.

Bishop Amat 6, Servite 4: Miguel Perez had two hits for 8-1 Bishop Amat.

Gahr 10, Norwalk 0: Jose Perez hit a three-run home run for Gahr.

South Hills 3, South Pasadena 1: Matt Moreno, Noah Malone and Dom Prieto each contributed two hits for South Hills.

Eastvale Roosevelt 2, Etiwanda 1: Chris Romo struck out four in 6 2/3 innings before Braden Annett earned a save. Romo also had two hits.

West Ranch 11, Castaic 3: Hunter Manning struck out eight in five innings for West Ranch. Ty Diaz had three hits and three RBIs.

Hart 3, Valencia 2: Taj Brar had the walk-off hit for Hart in the eighth inning. Troy Cooper struck out six in six innings.

Villa Park 1, Yorba Linda 0: Aidan Young drove in the only run with a double in the top of the eighth inning. Aaron Sambath turned in another strong pitching outing, striking out six with no walks in five innings. Justin Tims finished off with three shutout innings.

Westlake 9, Kennedy 2: The Warriors improved to 9-0. Kaden Youmans, Will Kaczynski and Jack Braddell each had two hits.

Paraclete 5, Gardena Serra 0: Anthony Camas threw a shutout for Paraclete.

Quartz Hill 4, Highland 0: Ismael Quintero threw hitless ball for 6 2/3 innings to lead Quartz Hill. He has thrown 13 2/3 consecutive innings without giving up a run. He struck out nine.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Esperanza 1: The Mariners (10-0) stayed unbeaten as Brynne Nally struck out six and gave up three hits.

Oaks Christian 7, Reed 0: Rylee McCoy had two doubles, a single and two RBIs, and Terrianna Kelley hit a two-run home run in the win.